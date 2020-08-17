Perspective: Baseball is honoring the Negro Leagues. It needs to explain why they existed.
Baseball had a chance.
It was 1869. The Pythian Base Ball Club of Philadelphia played the Philadelphia Olympics. Not a well-pitched game: Olympics 44, Pythian 23.
It was noteworthy, however, because Pythian players were Black and the Olympics players were White. Against one another, they played baseball’s first recorded interracial game.
“Two decades later, the ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ of 1887 between white professional baseball teams excluded all black players from participation, leading to the eventual creation of the Negro Leagues,” Stephen Segal wrote in the journal the Historian in 2012. “Rather than continuing racial progress after 1869, blacks went backwards in terms of equality in organized baseball. The story of the Pythian Club exemplifies yet another example of how African-American dreams of equality were shattered and unfulfilled during the period of Reconstruction and afterwards in both the South and North.”
But you won’t hear that explained as baseball marks the centennial of the Negro Leagues. Instead, Major League Baseball covered it up with a 100th-anniversary logo patch on players’ uniforms in Sunday’s games. Pat itself on the back for joining the players’ union in making a $1 million contribution to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. Have some virtual conversations in pandemic-empty stadiums about some of the Black men who made for great tales over a 60-year span playing just among themselves.
Few entities have done better than baseball at whitewashing an ignominious history. Just look at how the game commodified Jackie Robinson into a national celebration in the 1990s while wrongfully alluding to him as its first Black player — Fleetwood Walker predated Robinson as the majors’ first Black player by six decades — and ignoring its policy that dashed countless Black men’s dreams of playing big league baseball over three generations simply because of their heritage.
In this summer of America’s racial reckoning in the wake of George Floyd’s killing under the knee of a White policeman, what baseball is doing Sunday in remembering the Negro Leagues doesn’t correct the record. It doesn’t measure up to the remedies to systemic racism in all corners of society; protests have forced changes to hiring practices, government budget reshuffling to better address the ravages of inequities and even the toppling of monuments to it all, such as those of Confederate leaders, Christopher Columbus and the bigoted White founder of Washington’s NFL franchise, which boasted a racial slur as its name for 87 years.
Federal judge bars N.C. county from prohibiting protests of Confederate monument
A federal judge has stopped a sheriff and other local officials from prohibiting protests near a Confederate monument in the town square of Graham, N.C., granting a preliminary injunction after civil rights groups and eight individuals sued alleging a violation of their rights.
Judge Catherine Eagles of the Middle District of North Carolina ruled Alamance County’s ban on allowing protesters on the historic courthouse grounds, steps, and sidewalks probably violates protesters’ First Amendment protections.
The city of Graham had issued a decree seeking to prevent groups of two or more people from protesting without police permission. On June 25, Mayor Jerry Peterman issued an executive order to shut down protests near a Confederate monument downtown. North Carolina civil rights and advocacy groups argued the order places restrictions on speech in a public forum and violates due process.
“The court stood for the rights of protesters under the First Amendment,” said Elizabeth Haddix, managing attorney at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, one of the groups that filed the complaint. “Although under the pressure of this lawsuit, Alamance County and the Sheriff’s Office produced a new policy that was a substantial improvement over the last, we believe it’s still unconstitutional.”
Tenae Turner, one of the plaintiffs in the case, alleged county officials care more about the region’s racist past than about the rights of current residents.
“I sought to gather with others to express support for Black lives, advocate for the removal of the monument, and for equally representative government, and I was denied that right.” Turner said. “It sends a clear message that racist monuments are valued more highly than Black lives and our constitutional rights.”
‘I’m media, dude.’ Officials apologize after Black reporter arrested covering a Proud Boys rally
The Kalamazoo, Mich., public safety chief apologized for the arrest of a Black reporter and the “trauma it caused the young man,” after he was taken into custody while reporting on a demonstration by the far-right wing group known as the Proud Boys.
MLive reporter Samuel J. Robinson, 23, was in downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday afternoon, live tweeting on social media about a rally by Proud Boys, an organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated a hate group. There also was a counter protest on their views.
The Proud Boys reject the hate group title, calling their organization a “men’s group” including “western chauvinists.”
On Saturday, the marchers waved U.S. flags and Gadsden banners — the “Don’t Tread on Me” flags that depict a rattlesnake. Several fights broke out. Multiple groups were “visibly armed with a variety of weapons, including guns” and officers confiscated a 3-foot wooden club, according to police.
Robinson was among nine adults and one minor who were arrested during Saturday’s event, Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas said during a news conference. Robinson was walking with the police and filming them, when he was arrested.
“I’m being arrested now,” Robinson said in the video. “I’m media, dude. I’m media. I’m with MLive. I’m with MLive,” he said before the video cut out.
Thomas said that all charges would be dropped.
“We all respect the sanctity of the press,” Thomas said.
Mayor David Anderson said the reporter had been released and the charges against him had been dropped, according to CBS affiliate WWMT.
In Robinson’s video, the journalist could be heard telling officers several times he was a member of the media as he was arrested with his identification lanyard around his neck.
“It was very obvious the Proud Boys were going after Black people in the crowd; it was clear from the get-go,” said the Rev. Nathan Dannison, a pastor who organized the counterprotest.
There was heavy police presence and Kalamazoo Deputy City Manager Jeff Chamberlain said in a statement, “numerous physical fights broke out among the groups.”