“They had fun watching us drive by,” Isaiah said. “Later on, we were thinking of ways we could try to help the community, because we know everyone is struggling right now.”

And so that party parade sparked an idea. Two months later, they created Drive By Heroes, and the brothers visit kids in Pearland, Texas, wearing costumes and lifting spirits. In exchange, families give non-perishable food items or monetary donations to the Pearland Neighborhood Center, a local nonprofit organization. The brothers, along with their friend, Jasmine Saenz, have visited more than 250 homes and donated 4,000 pounds of food.

During this atypical summer, the twins have mostly stayed home — spending time with their family, watching television and playing basketball. Both of Saenz’s parents are essential workers, so she’s at home during the day with her grandmother and 9-year-old brother, helping out with household chores. Beginning in early July, they’ve added these afternoon visits to their routines, managing all the requests through a Facebook page.

Soon after the brothers first posted about their initiative, Saenz texted Isaiah to ask if she could help, “because I know there are young girls that would like to see girl superheroes or princesses,” she said. Saenz, 17, usually dresses as Moana or Wonder Woman.

Saenz lives five minutes from the twins, so she comes over before the visits begin at 5 p.m. The brothers’ mom drives the three costumed teenagers around Pearland to three or four houses each day. Parents often schedule a visit for their child’s birthday, but others just want a quick activity that’ll brighten their kid’s day. Each Sunday, they drive through an entire subdivision, and those trips yield lots of donations.

When the three high schoolers approach a house and see the child outside, they’ll wave out the window, reminiscent of the birthday parade that led to this endeavor. Wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines, they’ll talk to the kids and sing if it’s their birthday. They take photos with the children before heading to the next stop.

Sometimes parents schedule the visits as a surprise for their kids, who are shocked when the teenagers arrive. Some kids, Stephan said, react to the visit by saying, “Oh, I didn't know Spiderman was real!”

If the parents have told their children about the upcoming visit, the young boys and girls are ready and waiting, occasionally dressed as Spiderman themselves.

“We're doing it for the kids,” Isaiah said, “but in a lot of ways, it impacts the parents as well, because it's helping them feel like their kids are doing better and people care.”

During one visit, a boy dressed in a high-quality Spiderman costume similar to what the twins wear was joined by a group of excited friends. They talked about how they had wanted to meet Spiderman their whole lives. “And they kept asking us about why we weren't using our Spider powers,” Stephan said.

Isaiah and Stephan grew up loving superheroes — and they still do. They often dressed up as kids, and they finally got these head-to-toe costumes last Halloween. Isaiah always wears the red one, and Stephan takes the black one. The brothers also have Jedi robes and other superhero costumes. Saenz didn’t have any when she volunteered to help, but her mom loved finding and buying new costumes online.

Drive By Heroes began receiving requests from families outside the Pearland community, and the teenagers wanted a way to interact with them, even though they couldn’t drive to those homes for in-person visits. They started a show-and-tell style video series, in which kids submit photos and videos. The brothers, still dressed as Spiderman, react to the submissions, such as a boy playing drums and a 10-year-old girl displaying her artwork.

After showcasing the submissions, the brothers read a riddle, promising an answer on the next week’s show. They lead the viewers through exercise activities they call “Spider skills” and reveal new costumes.

With their senior year beginning soon, the three teenagers hope to find a way to keep up with their visits through the fall. They’ve even thought about connecting with high schoolers in other communities who can organize similar initiatives.

“We’re just teenagers and a lot of people don’t see us as people who would be doing stuff like this right now,” Isaiah said. “A lot of us do care though. We want to be able to help out.”