Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
From Black Friday to parking lot pop-ups: 5 ways holiday shopping will change
The global pandemic and economic crisis have reshaped nearly every aspect of American life, and the holiday season will be no different.
Retailers are reimagining a shopping experience that has long hinged on Black Friday doorbuster deals and shelves of impulse buys. This year, analysts say, they are rethinking what they want to sell — and how.
The stakes are higher than ever: More than a dozen major retailers have already filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic and many others are at risk of running out of cash if sales don’t pick up soon. And persuading cash-strapped Americans — including nearly 30 million who are collecting unemployment benefits — to splurge on clothes, toys and electronics will be tougher than usual.
Here are five ways holiday shopping will be different this year.
Trump says mail-in voting could be ‘catastrophic.’ Here’s how other countries do it.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has made voting more complicated — and potentially dangerous. For many countries, remote voting, either by mail or online, could offer a solution. Some nations that have held elections during the pandemic, including Poland and South Korea, promoted mail-in voting.
Ahead of the November presidential election, the Trump administration has done the opposite. At a news conference Saturday, President Trump said universal mail-in voting would be “catastrophic” for the United States. “It’s going to make our country the laughingstock of the world,” he told reporters.
Trump blocked an emergency infusion of federal funds for the U.S. Postal Service because he wanted to restrict voting by mail, he said last week. Elections by mail pose a fraud risk, he said without evidence, and argued that ballots would take too long to process. But Trump’s critics say he is blocking, for political reasons, a practice that is common around the world.
Karaoke is a health risk during a pandemic. These superfans are desperate for it to return.
You could call Gian Gozum a karaoke superfan.
Among his group of friends, the 30-year-old government analyst was the one to suggest starting or ending their night at a karaoke bar. Singing pop hits was his favored way to celebrate a promotion or gather for a team-building exercise, and it was also how Gozum chose to celebrate his birthday: Bringing a crew to a D.C. karaoke hotspot, such as Chinatown’s Wok and Roll or Adams Morgan’s Muzette, and renting a room for a couple of hours. He’d kick the party off with Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.”
Like so many other things, his birthday bash this year fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic, as the District’s karaoke bars — like many around the country — have remained silent since March. “These days, I haven’t found much of a solution for karaoke,” Gozum says. “I’m mainly singing in the car, or singing as I do household chores.”
It may be a long time before Gozum, or anyone else, belts out their favorite song in front of friends and strangers in a crowded room again.