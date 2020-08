You could call Gian Gozum a karaoke superfan.

Among his group of friends, the 30-year-old government analyst was the one to suggest starting or ending their night at a karaoke bar. Singing pop hits was his favored way to celebrate a promotion or gather for a team-building exercise, and it was also how Gozum chose to celebrate his birthday: Bringing a crew to a D.C. karaoke hotspot, such as Chinatown’s Wok and Roll or Adams Morgan’s Muzette, and renting a room for a couple of hours. He’d kick the party off with Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

Like so many other things, his birthday bash this year fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic, as the District’s karaoke bars — like many around the country — have remained silent since March. “These days, I haven’t found much of a solution for karaoke,” Gozum says. “I’m mainly singing in the car, or singing as I do household chores.”