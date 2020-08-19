Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Average CEO earnings soared to $21.3 million last year and could rise again in 2020 despite the coronavirus recession
Fueled by a surging stock market, CEO compensation climbed to its highest level in seven years last year and could be poised to rise again in 2020, despite the widespread layoffs and pay cuts of the coronavirus recession.
The Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank, found that chief executives of the United States’ 350 largest companies earned an average of $21.3 million in realized compensation in 2019, setting the ratio of CEO-to-worker pay at 320 to 1, up from 293 to 1 in 2018 and more than five times as high as the 61-to-1 ratio in 1989.
Details about CEO pay lag, because they are shared in corporate proxy statements, which are typically released early in the following year before many companies’ spring annual meetings. As a result, the lofty numbers have landed during a time when the pandemic has devastated the labor market and income inequality has become an election campaign issue.
Plane cabins could change dramatically because of the pandemic. Here’s how.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, it’s clear that the standard plane cabin layouts we’re used to aren’t working in a pandemic. A face mask is less reassuring when you’re sitting elbow-to-elbow with a stranger for an extended period of time, with many airlines no longer distancing passengers.
While some airlines continue the responsible-yet-costly move of blocking off middle seats for travelers’ safety, a redesigned cabin layout could mean they wouldn’t have to. There has been an outpouring of design ideas since the pandemic began, from flipped middle seats and double-decker rows, to seat upholstery that changes color when sanitized.
Apps designed to track covid-19 struggle amid privacy concerns
A global wave of experimentation in using smartphones to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus has stumbled over privacy concerns, security glitches and slow program rollouts, leaving dozens of initiatives, including in the United States, with little evidence of success.
Some particularly aggressive tactics — such as alerts giving the locations and other details of outbreaks in South Korea and the monitoring of government-ordered quarantines in Kuwait — may have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus, public health experts say. But they also sparked criticism from privacy advocates.