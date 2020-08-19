Love is a suspect in a violent assault in downtown Portland that was captured on video. Police said protesters chased down a white pickup truck a few blocks from a Black Lives Matter protest. When the truck crashed, jumping the sidewalk and striking a tree, protesters confronted the driver.

They pulled Adam Haner, who has been publicly identified by his girlfriend, out of his truck, and several people struck him and shoved him to the ground. As Haner sat in the street after the initial scuffle, Love allegedly walked up and kicked him in the head, knocking him out.

It remains unclear what sparked the confrontation between Haner and the crowd that surrounded his vehicle, but police said they are investigating claims that the driver had attempted to intervene as people tried to rob a transgender woman nearby.

Haner was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday. He was later released and is recovering, police said.

Love was wearing a vest that said “Security” when he allegedly kicked Haner, according to video of the incident. His now-deleted Facebook profile said Love works as a security guard, though he does not have an active license to be an armed private security guard in Oregon, according to state records. Love previously worked for Menzies Aviation at the Portland International Airport until July 2016, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland told The Washington Post.

Sunday’s incident, and its proximity to the continuous and at-times controversial protests in Portland, has drawn significant scrutiny from officials, media and the public.

Mike Schmidt, the Multnomah County District Attorney, said a new policy to eschew prosecuting protesters for minor offenses will not prevent his office from pursuing a case against Love.

“The actions depicted in these videos are universally rejected as wrong — and the actions are illegal,” Schmidt told KOIN. "Assaults and other violent crimes will be prosecuted when the evidence supports such action.”

Graphic videos of the assault spread widely on social media, spurring politicians with no connection to Portland to weigh in. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R) called the incident a “shocking attack by a mob.”

“I would urge the Department of Justice to actively pursue prosecution of the perpetrators of this horrific attack,” Graham said on Twitter Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, who serves the district of Oregon, said on Tuesday his office is reviewing the circumstances leading up to the assault.

“Like many Oregonians, I was sickened by the video circulating online showing a man being pulled from his truck in Downtown Portland and beaten and kicked until he lies on the pavement unconscious,” Williams said in a statement. "We must all continue to work together to achieve peace in the streets of Portland. If we are not successful, I fear one day soon we will wake up to news that a Portlander has been killed. We cannot let this happen.”

The assault came near the end of a volatile weekend in Portland, during which far-right extremists pepper sprayed people, shot people with paintball guns and allegedly fired two gunshots from a car as they peeled out of a downtown parking garage on Saturday. Portland Police are also investigating reports that someone threw an explosive device from a black SUV in downtown that same afternoon, the bureau said in a statement.

On Monday, Joey Gibson, the founder of a Vancouver, Wash.-based far-right activist group called Patriot Prayer, filmed a Facebook Live video while shouting in front of a building he believed to be Love’s home. Later that night, he showed up at a largely peaceful protest and confronted demonstrators about the previous night’s violence.

Sunday’s assault sparked another tense moment in Portland on Monday, when a man, enraged over the attack on Haner, stormed into several businesses and demanded they take down their Black Lives Matter signs, the Oregonian reported.

As others on social media have threatened to visit addresses being posted online that are allegedly connected to Love, Portland police urged people not to confront the suspect.