Experts warned that closing schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic meant that more child abuse would go undetected. A new survey shows that children’s advocacy centers that work with victims who were referred by law enforcement and other government agencies served 40,000 fewer children in the first half of the year than during the same period last year, appearing to confirm those fears.

“What we were dreading did in fact happen,” said Teresa Huizar, executive director of the National Children’s Alliance.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The union representing New York City’s public-school teachers said its members would not return to classrooms next month if the city fails to meet their health and safety demands, including offering testing for all students and staff.
  • New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) acknowledged in a Wednesday interview with WAMC that he should have instituted a mask mandate earlier, and that doing so would have made a “dramatic difference” in the hard-hit state.
  • President Trump’s top adviser overseeing covid-19 vaccine efforts told Business Insider that he expects a vaccine to be widely available by next spring.
  • Native Americans are disproportionately represented among U.S. coronavirus infections and fatalities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.
  • The tally of new coronavirus cases reported in both Italy and Spain on Wednesday was the highest since the former hot spots ended their lockdowns, the Associated Press reported.
5 ways to feel better about online school during the pandemic

We asked you to tell us how you’re adjusting to online school. And you had a lot to say. We talked to two experts who are uniquely equipped to help answer some of your questions. Here are five tips to consider this summer as you plan for the possibility of another semester online this fall.

Nicole Beurkens is a psychologist who works with young adults. Brittany Sinitch is an educator and founder of the Unbreakable Organization. She survived the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where she is a teacher.

