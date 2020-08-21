Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Coronavirus cases rising again in Europe, and crowded events in U.S. raise concerns
Campus parties. Church services. Motorcycle rallies.
These types of large, crowded gatherings — often populated with younger people — raised fresh concerns among health authorities Thursday about possible coronavirus superspreader events in the United States and elsewhere around the world.
After months of decline, the coronavirus is “steadily increasing” each week in Europe, a worrisome resurgence believed to be driven by infections among younger people, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
Howard Croft, longtime D.C. activist and social justice crusader, dies of covid-19
He helped Black Mississippi voters register to vote in the 1960s, crusaded against apartheid South Africa in the 1980s and championed same-sex marriage equality before it became the law of the land.
But some of Howard Croft’s most important social activism came in the trenches of local politics, focused on statehood for D.C. residents.
Croft’s relationships with local political leaders including former mayor Marion S. Barry, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) and former D.C. Council member Frank Smith stretched back to the days of civil rights activism in the South.
Trump administration bars FDA from regulating some laboratory tests, including for coronavirus
The Trump administration this week blocked the Food and Drug Administration from regulating a broad swath of laboratory tests, including for the coronavirus, in a move strongly opposed by the agency.
The new policy stunned many health experts and laboratories because of its timing, several months into a pandemic. Some public health experts warned the shift could result in unreliable coronavirus tests on the market, potentially worsening the testing crisis that has dogged the United States if more people get erroneous results. They argued the change is unlikely to solve current testing problems, which at this point are largely due to shortages of supplies such as swabs and chemical reagents.
But supporters cheered the change as long overdue, saying it could help get new and more innovative tests to market more quickly. They said that the FDA review process sharply slowed testing at the beginning of the pandemic and that the new policy could ensure such bottlenecks don’t recur.