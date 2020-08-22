Other states reported progress against the virus, though it appeared to be marginal in some places. Daily case averages declined by about 6 percent over the previous week in Wisconsin and fell by 10 to 20 percent in several other Midwestern states, according to The Post’s tracking.
Here are some other significant developments:
- As schools and child-care programs reopen in parts of the United States, a federal study published Friday found that child-care programs that resumed operation at a time of low community spread and that followed strict protocols, including universal masking for adults, were successful at limiting new cases of the coronavirus.
- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Friday that ensuring the safe and timely delivery of election mail, expected to be exceptionally high because of the pandemic, was his “sacred duty,” disputing accusations his cost-cutting agenda was politically motivated even as he reiterated his intention to execute it after the November election.
- Californians are facing dual crises now, as wildfires, still raging largely out of control across a large swath of the state, force tens of thousands of people from their homes during the pandemic. Poor air quality caused by the fires forced outdoor testing sites in Alameda County and San Joaquin County to close, officials told The Post.
- President Trump on Saturday floated a baseless conspiracy theory about the development of coronavirus treatments, claiming in an early morning tweet that “the deep state, or whoever,” in the Food and Drug Administration was “making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test vaccines and therapeutics.” He tagged FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who was appointed by Trump last year. The administration this week barred the FDA from regulating a broad swath of laboratory tests, including tests for the coronavirus.
Spikes in cases across the Midwest come as other regions of the country have reported gains against the virus after seeing infections surge over the summer. Nationwide, daily average caseloads have steadily trended downward after peaking in late July.
Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned of a “third wave in the heartland” if Midwestern states don’t follow guidance from health officials and slow the virus spread.
“Middle America right now is getting stuck,” he said in an interview this week with the Journal of the American Medical Association. “That is why it’s so important for Middle America to recognize the mitigation that we talked about."