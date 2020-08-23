“It should not be lost on any Louisianan that in addition to twin tropical weather threats, we still have to deal with the covid-19 pandemic,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who requested a federal emergency declaration from the White House on Saturday. “Covid-19 does not become less of a threat because of tropical weather.”
California is facing a similar crisis, with some of the largest wildfires in the state’s history raging around the Bay Area. Residents are packing into shelters, virus testing centers have been forced to close, and teams of prisoners who typically help fight the blazes are not available after the inmates were released because of the virus, which has infected more than 650,000 people in the state.
Here are some significant developments:
- Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) announced that he had tested positive for the virus and would miss Saturday’s House vote on $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service. The legislation comes in response to fears that the Trump administration is trying to prevent Americans from voting by mail in November.
- New Jersey and New York, early hot spots in the pandemic, reported that fewer people there are hospitalized with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, than have been hospitalized since March. Officials tallied 376 hospitalizations in New Jersey, the lowest since March 24, and 483 hospitalizations in New York, a new low since March 16.
- Coronavirus infections are trending upward across the Midwest, raising concerns that those states are struggling to contain their outbreaks even as the nation’s total daily caseload continues to decline. Seven-day averages for new cases rose over the past week in the Dakotas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wyoming, according to tracking by The Washington Post.
Storm watches are in effect throughout the Gulf Coast, where states in the storms’ paths have experienced sharp spikes in coronavirus cases. In Louisiana, infections peaked at more than 3,000 per day in late July and early August. Cases also surged in Mississippi last month and are trending upward again after dipping in the first half of August.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) warned residents that shelter space would be limited because of the state’s outbreak and urged them to seek out nonpublic spaces if they need to evacuate.
“We are in unprecedented times,” Reeves said Saturday. “We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with covid-19.”
“What we can’t have happen is, if this thing is to strengthen on Sunday or Monday, to have a mad rush of people to our sheltering space,” he added.