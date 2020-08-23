The video shows neighbors congregated outside as two police officers with their guns drawn followed the man as he approached a gray SUV. As the man opened the driver’s side door, one of the officers fired multiple shots.
Kenosha News reported that the man was shot in front of his children.
Police have not commented on what led to the shooting. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, police said.
Police turned the scene over to the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Wisconsin Department of Justice will investigate the shooting, police said.
