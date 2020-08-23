Police officers in Kenosha, Wis., shot a Black man multiple times as he tried to get into a vehicle, cellphone video of the incident shows. The man is in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The shooting happened after 5 p.m., when police responded to a domestic incident, police said. Witnesses told the Kenosha News that the man, who hasn’t been identified, was trying to break up a fight.

The video shows neighbors congregated outside as two police officers with their guns drawn followed the man as he approached a gray SUV. As the man opened the driver’s side door, one of the officers fired multiple shots.

Kenosha News reported that the man was shot in front of his children.

Police have not commented on what led to the shooting. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, police said.

Police turned the scene over to the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Wisconsin Department of Justice will investigate the shooting, police said.

This story is developing.