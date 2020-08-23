The video footage quickly spread online. It comes as the country has faced months-long protests spurred by George Floyd’s death in custody in Minneapolis, setting off the wave of demonstrations against police brutality and for racial justice.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) called for greater police accountability as the video spread rapidly through social media.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers said in a statement. “We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country.”

The Kenosha shooting made the lakefront city of about 100,000 residents the new epicenter of a movement that has roiled America this summer, ever since the video footage of Floyd, pinned beneath a Minneapolis police officer’s knee and pleading for air, circulated on Memorial Day.

Since then, cities from coast to coast have seen their streets filled with demonstrations, which in some cases have given way to violence and property damage. Activists have called for cities to cut funding to police departments, among other changes. Some officials have vowed to push through reforms, while others — including President Trump and his conservative allies — have pushed back, arguing that police are facing unfair criticism.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, said in a statement that the country “wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force.”

“This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable,” Biden said. “These shots pierce the soul of our nation.”

On Monday, Evers signed an executive order calling the Wisconsin legislature into a special session for Aug. 31 to focus on law enforcement uses of force and training, among other issues. In a news briefing, Evers called on people who demonstrate to “please do so peacefully” and asked them to wear masks and try to maintain social distancing, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting in Kenosha, a city located between Milwaukee and Chicago, occurred after 5 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a domestic incident, police said. Witnesses told the Kenosha News that Blake was trying to break up a fight and that police first attempted to stun him with a Taser.

The video shows neighbors congregated outside as two officers with their guns drawn followed Blake as he approached the car. As Blake opened the driver’s side door, an officer can be seen tugging at Blake’s white tank top before multiple shots ring out from the police.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of many people fatally shot by police, said Monday that he had been retained by Blake’s family.

Crump said in a statement that Blake’s “three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets.” According to Crump, Blake was “simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident,” and he did not elaborate on what that entailed.

“It’s a miracle he’s still alive,” Crump said.

Police have not commented on what led to the shooting. Blake was taken by helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, police said. Early Monday, TMJ4 reported that Blake’s brother said he is out of surgery and in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will investigate the shooting, officials said.

As footage of Blake’s shooting spread Sunday on social media, a crowd gathered at the intersection where he was shot. Tensions quickly rose as more police officers arrived in riot gear, and several police cars were damaged. A video shows one officer being hit with a brick and collapsing.

The group eventually moved away from the intersection. A live stream of a march through Kenosha showed hundreds congregating and chanting outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building after 10 p.m.

Shortly afterward, the city declared a state of emergency and instituted an overnight curfew. A public safety alert suggested that 24-hour businesses close “due to numerous armed robberies and shots fired calls.”

Police soon arrived with riot gear and armed with rubber bullets, and eventually sprayed tear gas at the crowd. Some protesters targeted garbage trucks that had been parked to block traffic, shattering the truck’s windows and setting them ablaze.

After midnight, the crowds moved toward the courthouse, and someone set a fire outside the building, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Police put out the fire and launched more tear gas. Another live stream recorded people breaking into a nearby government building and shattering the glass doors and windows from the inside.

Just past 1 a.m., police requested that protesters leave the area, the Journal Sentinel reported, before firing more tear gas. About 20 minutes later, police formed a riot line and moved people away. Then, after 2 a.m., someone set fire to a car outside a dealership. By 2:40 a.m., smoke billowed toward the sky as car after car burst into flames. An hour later, the fire continued to spread, threatening to burn a church behind the dealership.

On Monday, Kenosha County announced another curfew, this one set to run from 8 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. The curfew was set for the area east of Interstate 94, with police saying the public had “to be off the streets for their safety.”

Video of Blake’s shooting ignited widespread outrage and inspired a smaller protest in Madison. Julián Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, questioned whether the police had considered “nonlethal methods.”

“Why didn’t officers physically restrain him? Or use their tasers? Or disable the vehicle?” Castro added.

Bernice King, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter and the chief executive of the King Center, said on Twitter that she was dismayed to see another video of a Black person being “brutalized and/or gunned down by police.”