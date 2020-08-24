“It’s unfortunate and sickening,” Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brunton told reporters on Sunday. “This is why we have asked people to evacuate … this is what we have as a result. It’s saddening.”

The case highlights a real problem in the dozens of communities where more than 100,000 people have now been evacuated, police said on Sunday: A small group of opportune thieves has seized on the chance to break into empty homes and abandoned vehicles.

Santa Cruz Sheriff County Sheriff Jim Hart said his office has dealt with eight cases of looting in the evacuated zone so far, but that “there’s going to be more” reports as homeowners return to their properties in coming weeks.

“What we’re hearing from the community is there’s a lot of looting going on,” Hart said on Sunday. “It takes a special person to wake up in the morning and say, ‘You know what, I’m going to go victimize and traumatize people who have already been through everything this community has been through.’”

Hart said the firefighter who was targeted was driving a marked Cal Fire vehicle. The firefighter worked as a ground commander, helping to direct some of the other professionals battling the CZU Lightning Complex, which has so far burned more than 74,000 acres, destroyed more than 130 homes and killed one person.

The thief who took his wallet from the car racked up credit card charges as well as siphoning everything from the firefighter’s bank account, Hart said.

“I can’t imagine a bigger lowlife than breaking into someone who is helping protect this community, breaking into his car and taking his wallet,” Hart said.

More evacuations are possible in California as lightning from thunderstorms forecast for Monday could spark more even blazes in the tinder-dry region, The Washington Post’s Andrew Freedman and Hannah Knowles reported. The ongoing wildfires are mostly uncontained and have already burned through an area larger than Rhode Island, tainting the air as far away as the Midwest.

More than 13,000 firefighters are on duty, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has sought help from Canada, Australia and elsewhere.

Brunton urged residents to abide by evacuation orders, both to stay out of harms way and to help firefighters avoid any more thefts.