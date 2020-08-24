When New York began allowing outdoor activities in June, Emily Ladau, 29, ventured out in her Long Island town of West Babylon after long months of staying inside because of the coronavirus. But her moment in the sun was marred — as a wheelchair user, she found that restaurants spilling over onto the sidewalk blocked her path.

Many restaurants have added sidewalk seating during the pandemic to take advantage of the open air when indoor dining is considered risky because of less ventilation and difficulty in following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep people at least six feet apart. Doing so, however, may put up barriers for people with disabilities and come into conflict with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The ADA requires that sidewalk width must be a minimum of 36 inches for wheelchair access.