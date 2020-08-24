Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
North Carolina clears some athletes to resume activities; football returns Monday
The University of North Carolina has cleared the football team and several other athletic squads to resume practice after suspending activities because of a number of coronavirus clusters on campus.
In addition to football, men’s and women’s basketball, cross-country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball were to resume activities Sunday, the school announced Saturday. The football team will return to practice Monday. All other sports teams are on pause for now.
The school suspended athletic activities last week because of an “upward trend in positive covid-19 tests on campus."
Trump touts FDA’s emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as historic breakthrough, but scientists are doubtful
President Trump announced Sunday that he had helped break through a regulatory “logjam” to grant emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat covid-19, a “powerful therapy” that he claimed “had an incredible rate of success,” despite the fact that his own scientists are calling for more studies to definitively show it works.
The announcement, at a news conference where Trump was flanked by Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, drew criticism from physicians and scientists, who said their statements misled the public by overstating the evidence behind a therapy that shows promise but still needs to be rigorously tested.
“I watched this in horror,” said Eric Topol, an influential physician and scientist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. “These are basically just exploratory analyses that don’t prove anything. It’s just extraordinary to declare this as a breakthrough … All this does is jeopardize ever getting the truth.”
As restaurants take over sidewalks, people with disabilities encounter barriers
When New York began allowing outdoor activities in June, Emily Ladau, 29, ventured out in her Long Island town of West Babylon after long months of staying inside because of the coronavirus. But her moment in the sun was marred — as a wheelchair user, she found that restaurants spilling over onto the sidewalk blocked her path.
“Throughout the whole main street,” of nearby Bay Shore, she says, “I couldn’t be on the sidewalk at all.”
Many restaurants have added sidewalk seating during the pandemic to take advantage of the open air when indoor dining is considered risky because of less ventilation and difficulty in following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep people at least six feet apart. Doing so, however, may put up barriers for people with disabilities and come into conflict with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The ADA requires that sidewalk width must be a minimum of 36 inches for wheelchair access.