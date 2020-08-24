Coronavirus has left the Rio Grande Valley riven by death and anxiety

MCALLEN, Tex. — The grotto of St. Jude Thaddeus is covered in handwritten petitions for protection against the coronavirus, pinned funeral cards, hospital bracelets and photos of the sick and dying.

Graveyard workers lower caskets into the earth three or four times a day instead of once or twice a week. Masked mourners surround fresh mounds of dirt by the hour. Curanderas perform cleansing rituals for the grief-stricken. A parish priest cannot remember how many times he has rung the funeral bell. Helicopters swoop in, as if in a war, to spirit away the critically ill.

A friend watched her neighbor plead silently for prayer on live video days before she stopped breathing. A son waited with clasped hands every evening in the hospital parking lot with half a dozen other faithful, sending supplications heavenward.

Teachers. Janitors. Bankers. Politicians. Neighbors. Colleagues. Children.

Few here in Texas’s lower Rio Grande Valley have been left untouched by the pandemic’s lethal reach, as the virus has ripped through the border region, infecting tens of thousands of people and killing more than 1,500 just in the months after Texas thought it had escaped the virus’s grip and started to reopen, according to Washington Post data.

The region of more than 1.2 million people in four counties accounts for approximately 15 percent of all of the state’s virus-related fatalities. Though the governor has surged resources here, the pandemic has plunged the Valley into a state of perpetual grief.

“We just can’t take another emotional step,” said Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County’s health authority and a practicing doctor in McAllen. “There’s not been one day in the last three months that someone hasn’t asked me: ‘Did you hear who died?’ ”

La Piedad, the oldest cemetery in McAllen, Tex., is busy with new graves and funerals. (Julia Robinson/For the Washington Post)

The Rio Grande Valley is a place that thrives on the closeness of family, community and social connectedness, one of the main reasons that a virus that feeds on intimacy has been so crippling here.

While adversity is no stranger to the people along the Mexican border — an area bearing the trauma of centuries of resource scarcity, systematic exclusion and stifling poverty — people here have overcome those challenges by coming together. The best ways to protect against the virus violate every instinct of Valley life.

Where there isn’t death yet, anxiety permeates. The knees of prayer warriors are bruised. Friends trade recipes for home elixirs to ward off covid cough. Botanicas and yerberias offer curbside service. Some seek solace in rituals and faith to quiet the sense of dread that five pages of death notices in the local newspaper bring.

Melendez has watched his sixth-grade teacher, his mother’s best friend and pillars of the community come through coronavirus wards to die.

“Nobody wants a doctor who cries,” he said, “but I break down all the time.”

The latest came after he promised an old friend that he wouldn’t let him succumb to covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The man was unrecognizable beneath a breathing mask, his body swollen and frail. He called out playfully to Melendez, taking off his mask: “Don’t you recognize me, bro?”

“Whoa, you look old,” the doctor responded. “And you got fat,” the man joked.

It was Albert. The same nurse who, 25 years earlier, had started with Melendez in the emergency room. The nurse’s condition worsened over several days, and the last chance for survival was placing him on a ventilator. The man begged the doctor not to do it.

“I told him, ‘You’re gonna die if I don’t,’ ” said Melendez, who also tested positive for the coronavirus and has recovered. “I told him not to worry and that I wouldn’t let him die. But he told me with his eyes that he knew I was lying.”

Congregants gather for a modified Communion at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mission, Tex., on Aug. 5. Pastor Roy Snipes has turned to online streaming for Mass and holds a brief in-person Communion for his congregation. (Julia Robinson/For the Washington Post)

Danielle López, a curandera, visits the shrine of Don Pedro Jaramillo, a curandero and folk saint, in Falfurrias, Tex. (Julia Robinson/For the Washington Post)

The coronavirus has spread relentlessly inside multigenerational households — among the poor, the vulnerable and the undocumented — and silently infected multitudes. Many are waiting too long to seek treatment out of fear that they will not leave the hospital alive.

Data from The Post shows the Valley has some of Texas’s highest death rates and youngest victims, including a 19-year-old and a minor of unknown age reported recently. They were classified as Hidalgo County’s first two pediatric deaths.

The borderlands also have some of the highest rates of uninsured people in the country. Hidalgo County is home to more than a dozen private hospitals, but they are too expensive for most residents, who suffer high rates of diabetes and obesity.

Nelda Garza, who works with the McAllen Primary Care Clinic, spends most of her time stringing together solutions for people on the fringes of her community. Her phone number gets passed around the colonias — impoverished rural communities that lack basic infrastructure — when someone needs a coronavirus test or is afraid they are sick.

Garza tried to persuade Norma Vasquez to visit a doctor when she contracted the virus, but Vasquez refused. They chatted by video during the 15 days she was ill, fighting off symptoms with home remedies. Vasquez made tea from eucalyptus and guava leaves, and tonics of chamomile mixed with Topo Chico. She sent her son over the border into Mexico to buy cheap fever-reducing medicine — Paracetamol — and shared the recipes with neighbors.

“I won’t go to the hospital,” said Vasquez, 50. “You leave worse off than when you enter.”

White squares in windows indicate a room with a coronavirus patient at the South Texas Health System in McAllen, Tex. (Julia Robinson/For the Washington Post)

Norma Vasquez survived the coronavirus by using at-home remedies and recetas. Friends and neighbors have died of it. (Julia Robinson/For the Washington Post)

While Vasquez beat the virus, her neighbor did not. Olivia Castro had been nursing her husband through the virus when she became gravely ill. She filmed herself live on Facebook from her hospital bed and peered into the camera for 10 minutes, because she could not breathe enough to speak. She waved, nodded her head and pressed her hands firmly together, silently asking for prayers while friends posted encouraging messages.

When Castro tried to respond to the questions from family, she mouthed words with a murmur. Vasquez told Castro, 40, to hang on. She died Aug. 2. The colonia is helping the family raise money for funeral expenses.

As death has pervaded almost everything here, the death business is struggling to keep up.

On a recent afternoon, two funeral home workers needed a break and sought shade under a tree in a Hidalgo graveyard. They started talking while staring at the fresh heap of dark brown dirt at their feet.

“It’s super confusing,” said Daniel Contreras, 29, as he wiped his forehead. “It’s everywhere. I look at the families and can see that people are being taken away too early.”

The men operate a lowering device that places caskets into graves. Their job often forces them to stay on site for most of the services.

“I know, man. I do think about getting sick a lot. But we have to keep working,” replied Ysmael Ybarra, also 29. “I've done so many of these that I already know all the mariachi songs well enough I can judge how well the bands played it.”

People will visit the shrine of Don Pedro Jaramillo to ask for cures from ailments. Danielle López lays out her tools for her healing practice at her home in Pharr, Tex.

LEFT: People will visit the shrine of Don Pedro Jaramillo to ask for cures from ailments. RIGHT: Danielle López lays out her tools for her healing practice at her home in Pharr, Tex.

“And you don't even know Spanish,” Contreras said.

The specter of sickness also torments. Once it arrives, emptiness and bitterness follow. Debts and bills arrive.

Danielle López’s amá warned her about “La Gran Ansiedad” — the Great Anxiety. Her elderly mother had a way of flourishing advice with mystery. Her point was simple. A day was coming when society would be gripped by anxiety, and her daughter needed to be ready.

The pronouncement was prophetic for López, 36, who practices curanderismo, which combines elements of Indigenous, African and European healing traditions. Folk medicine is deeply embedded in Tejano history, as decades of neglect and the absence of formal health care in the region brought forth spiritual healers. When the virus started killing, López, a doctoral student, left college to return to her border community.

“When you start seeing several obituaries for people who were in your high school senior class, you know something has gone terribly wrong,” she said.

Few people will admit to consulting a curandera in the Valley because of the stigma it carries, but local experts say many do as part of their wellness routine or because they trust a folk healer more than physicians.

“The overwhelming majority of people who go to see a curandero or curandera are seeking help with an emotional health problem,” said Tony Zavaleta, a retired anthropologist who has written about the practice.

López encourages her clients to visit doctors and follow science. But the maladies plaguing them are more than physiological. She uses oils, medicinal herbs and incense for a cleansing ritual involving prayer and plática, or talk therapy. She has built such trust with families that they consult her about everything from wearing masks to canceling events.

“Aqui no hay pena, aqui no hay dolor,” López chanted as she circled Maria Martinez with an incense burner and swiped her with a bushel of herbs, saying that there was no pain there with them. “Cry, mama. If you need to, cry.”

Martinez, who requested the ritual before taking her mother to be tested for the coronavirus, burst into sobs that built into wails. López gave Martinez a rosary to take with her.

López sets an intention against a section of the border wall in Hidalgo, Tex., on Aug. 5. López was taught by her grandmother that a pandemic arises out of an angry feminine spirit that senses the world is out of balance. López believes inequality is the root cause of the current pandemic, including the targeting of migrants and the poor. The grotto at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pharr, Tex. At the grotto, there are handwritten petitions for protection against the coronavirus, pinned funeral cards, hospital bracelets and photos of the sick and dying. Mary Martinez becomes emotional during a cleansing ceremony, known as a limpia, by López in McAllen, Tex., on Aug. 5. López sweeps the body with a broom of basil leaves and surrounds the body with smoke, all while praying for a clean spirit.

TOP: López sets an intention against a section of the border wall in Hidalgo, Tex., on Aug. 5. López was taught by her grandmother that a pandemic arises out of an angry feminine spirit that senses the world is out of balance. López believes inequality is the root cause of the current pandemic, including the targeting of migrants and the poor. BOTTOM LEFT: The grotto at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pharr, Tex. At the grotto, there are handwritten petitions for protection against the coronavirus, pinned funeral cards, hospital bracelets and photos of the sick and dying. BOTTOM RIGHT: Mary Martinez becomes emotional during a cleansing ceremony, known as a limpia, by López in McAllen, Tex., on Aug. 5. López sweeps the body with a broom of basil leaves and surrounds the body with smoke, all while praying for a clean spirit.

Gloom cloaked Cindy Candia after her brother, Samuel Candia, died unexpectedly in late July. She wanted to blame someone. She wanted to break things. But most of all, she had wanted a chance to fix things between them.

The siblings were close but had argued about how far to take the pandemic precautions, and they stopped talking for a while. He teased her about the jug of hand sanitizer in her truck. She dressed him down for hosting a party at his house. Samuel Candia was a dialysis patient with a penchant for gallows humor.

“He would joke that if anyone got the ‘rona that they should give it to him,” said Candia, 49, of Harlingen, who knew her 50-year-old brother was tired of his illness.

Cindy Candia’s brother was pronounced dead inside an ambulance hours after she learned he was sick. She said she nearly destroyed her house in a tequila-fueled rage.

“I needed to get the darkness out, and I knew I couldn’t get it out on my own,” Candia said after calling López for help.

“The rage is gone; it’s just more grief now,” she said after the visitations with López. “I asked my brother to forgive me for being selfish. I think he heard me. So now I am focusing on my brother’s wife and kids.”

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville closed parishes such as Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission, Tex., early in the pandemic. The pastor, Roy Snipes, has presided over more than 84 funerals in the past few months. Some people he knew from regular parish services, others were a few degrees from acquaintance, but all of them hurt as he hears the unmistakable guitar chords of the mournful ballad “Amor Eterno” over and over again.

“We are wounded, worried and weary,” Snipes said.

A graveside service is prepared for at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna, Tex., on Aug. 6. (Julia Robinson/For the Washington Post)

When it gets to be too much, the priest heads down to the Rio Grande at sunrise with his three rescue dogs, Charlotte, Bendito and Wiglet. At the river’s edge, he said he tries to be receptive to the signs of normal life around him. Birds singing. Water lapping. Dogs splashing.

Snipes realized his parishioners needed their own spiritual respite. Mass is virtual, and coming in for confession isn’t safe. But a “walk-in Communion” could succor souls, he thought.

On a recent August afternoon, Snipes slipped on his priestly robes, played a cowboy country song over the parish speakers and walked to the pulpit. About 20 parishioners were waiting. His pups wore bandannas of purple — the color of mourning.

On one wing of the sanctuary is an altar memorializing military members. Snipes thinks he will soon need a “corona altar” for the other wing.

“We ask you for a miracle, O Lord!” Claudia Lozano prayed into a microphone. “Take away this scourge for all the sick people in the hospital.”

A few members of an evangelical church gathered together to sing and pray every evening in an eerily empty Rio Grande Regional Hospital parking lot, their words reverberating through a speaker. The lot is usually filled with cars full of families crowding the waiting rooms and visiting the sick.

Alejandro Machain can’t go inside to see his 75-year-old mother, Eunice Machain. So he looks up at the windows from his truck every evening. He’s been doing it since July 12. “She doesn’t like to be alone,” he wept.

Rick Vega and Marco Urive set up a 10-foot-tall cross near the singers. Urive has been to seven funerals in 45 days. Ten people close to him have tested positive or have been sick. The calamity, the men said, has been humbling for the Valley.

The mosquitoes were biting furiously after Hurricane Hanna swept through a week earlier. But that August night, Vega and Urive stayed late to pray, because they wanted those fighting for their lives to know that someone was close by.

“If we have breath in our lungs, we’ll proclaim hope,” Urive said. “This has been humbling for the Valley, and it’s been the most humbling experience of my life.”