Dogs, too, can find the pandemic disorienting
Alex Savas had dealt with her dog Miles’s behavioral issues before — socializing him when he was adopted four years ago, helping him adjust to cross-continent moves — but the small mixed-breed dog’s most recent challenge was, well, uniquely 2020. At the beginning of April, shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began encouraging Americans to wear masks, Miles began barking at people who wore them.
“I think it was hard to not be able to observe facial expressions, for him, on people that we came across,” says Savas, 29. “It was like, ‘What is this new creature I’m looking at here?’ ”
Dogs understand a few things very well: walks, how to get treats and belly rubs, what time they get fed, and whether they are a good boy or girl (they are, all of them). They do not understand a global pandemic. Quite frankly, that’s something even their owners have trouble comprehending.
Some Trump administration claims on effectiveness of convalescent plasma are wrong or dubious, scientists say
The assertion was breathtaking: Out of 100 people who suffered from the illness caused by the coronavirus, 35 were saved by the injection of antibody-rich plasma from people who had survived the disease. That’s how Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn described the blood product’s effectiveness on Sunday at a news conference at the White House, when President Trump announced the agency was authorizing use of the plasma on an emergency basis to treat covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
But the 35-out-of-100 claim wasn’t accurate, scientists said Monday. The FDA commissioner appeared to have mixed up absolute risk and relative risk, which are basic concepts in economics and in the presentation of data from clinical trials. On Monday night, Hahn in a tweet acknowledged he had misspoken during the news briefing about the findings of the convalescent plasma study.
“I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified,” Hahn wrote. “What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction.”
D.C. urges caution among visitors as city to host several demonstrations during pandemic
D.C. officials on Monday urged visitors to use caution this week as the nation’s capital expects to host thousands for political and civil rights demonstrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers say a fireworks display Thursday night marking the end of the Republican National Convention could draw both supporters of the president and protesters. That will be followed Friday by nearly a dozen demonstrations expected to draw thousands calling for an overhaul of the criminal justice system and racial equity.
D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Christopher Rodriguez reminded attendees to follow the city’s public health protocols, which require visitors to self-quarantine if arriving from a state with high rates of infections.