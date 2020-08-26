The texts were published Tuesday by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. Clarkson was not the direct supervisor of the woman, who wasn’t identified by the Daily News and didn’t comment for their report. But he held a much higher position in the state government and earned more than twice as much as the junior employee, the paper reported.

Shortly after stories published, Clarkson resigned, although he denied sending any intentionally inappropriate messages and characterized the texts as “innocent mutual endearments.” He said the conversations involved food, movies, books and their families. He invited the younger woman to come to his home to share dinner multiple times, and each time she politely declined.

“All of these texts were 'G' rated,” Clarkson said in his resignation letter. “There is nothing remotely salacious about the texts.”

Still, Clarkson acknowledged that he should have recognized the power disparity between himself and the junior state employee could have made her uncomfortable. He also acknowledged physical interactions with the woman, including hugs and a kiss. He apologized for making the woman feel uneasy through the texts and physical embraces.

“On several occasions, this person initiated a friendly hug when I came to her work place,” Clarkson wrote, “and I reflexively gave her a tiny peck of a kiss on top of her head.”

Before he resigned on Tuesday, Clarkson had been placed on unpaid administrative leave following a human resources investigation of his interactions with the much-younger employee. He had reportedly been unreachable for a month, leaving the decision-making in the Department of Law to other government employees.

The governor accepted the attorney general’s resignation Tuesday afternoon.

“Kevin Clarkson has admitted to conduct in the workplace that did not live up to our high expectations, and this is deeply disappointing,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) said in a statement. “This morning he took responsibility for the unintentional consequences of his actions and tendered his resignation to me. I have accepted it.”

The former attorney general was appointed by Dunleavy in December 2018. Clarkson had earned a reputation as a defender of conservative Christian values. He represented conservative activists pushing a ballot initiative that would require parents to be notified if their minor child sought an abortion. He also represented religious organizations in court battles over tax exemptions and public prayer, the Daily News reported. Last December, Dunleavy appealed to President Trump to help Clarkson’s stepson and wife secure visas to come to the U.S. from Colombia, describing the former attorney general as “a wise and trusted legal advisor, a man of exceptional character, and a devoted husband and father.”

The text messages began in March and continued for 27 days, the Daily News reported. In the texts, Clarkson invited the woman to his home 18 times. He sent her 56 kissing face emoji. He invited her to drink wine with him. He called her “beautiful” and “sweet lady.” And after they had not seen each other for a while told her, “you owe me a number of hugs.”

After the woman asked Clarkson to respect professional boundaries, he replied “OK I won’t bother you more,” the Daily News reported. He told her he had enjoyed talking to her and called the hugs that they had shared “pretty darn special.”

Then he sent her 200 more text messages, the newspaper reported.

In early April, the woman told Clarkson he should stop inviting her to his home. “Please remember this is my personal phone,” she texted him. In all, Clarkson had sent her 588 texts.

The Daily News reported that the state denied multiple records requests for the texts while Clarkson was on leave; the paper eventually got the texts from another, unnamed, source.