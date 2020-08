The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidance for coronavirus testing this week, and now says that many people who may have been exposed to the virus by being in close contact with someone who later tested positive “do not necessarily need a test” if they are not experiencing symptoms. Experts are expressing concern about the change, noting that people without symptoms are responsible for a large share of transmissions.