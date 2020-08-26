Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidance for coronavirus testing this week, and now says that many people who may have been exposed to the virus by being in close contact with someone who later tested positive “do not necessarily need a test” if they are not experiencing symptoms. Experts are expressing concern about the change, noting that people without symptoms are responsible for a large share of transmissions.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The U.S. coronavirus death toll has surpassed 175,000. At least 5,744,000 cases have been reported.
  • Cruise lines are already canceling trips scheduled for early 2021.
  • New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is urging teachers to hold classes outdoors as plans to resume in-person learning next month continue to face a major backlash and threats of a teachers’ strike.
  • American Airlines will be the first airline to deploy a disinfecting surface coating that kills coronavirus for up to seven days, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday.
August 26, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT

Cruise lines are already canceling sailings into 2021

Princess Cruises announced Tuesday that it’s canceling sailings in early 2021 “due to limitations with border and port access.” The company also cited the “uncertainty of airline travel” as a reason for the cancellations, which will impact 29 sailings on two ships.

The Carnival-owned cruise line made headlines earlier this year after hundreds of passengers became infected with the coronavirus on multiple ships.

The Island Princess and the Pacific Princess ships will not sail as planned until at least April 2021, the company said. The cruises included the World Cruises and Circle South America, with some sailings up to 111 days. American ports on those voyages were Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale.

By Shannon McMahon