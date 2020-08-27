This October was uniquely situated to be a boon month for America’s popular fall destinations. A rare five-weekend month with two full moons — one of them falling on Halloween — meant the historic witch-trial city of Salem, Mass., was anticipating its busiest high season ever. But that scenario didn’t account for the global pandemic that has caused many states to limit gatherings and events, like the more than 700 that make up Salem’s month-long Haunted Happenings calendar each October.

“It’s just a really hard year, but for the most part businesses are reacting,” said Kate Fox, Destination Salem executive director. “People are just waiting to see how the fall season turns out, because it’s so important to the economic viability of our community.” Destination Salem predicts the city will see 50 percent of its normal visitor numbers this fall, Fox says.