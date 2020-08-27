New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called the change “indefensible” in a phone call with reporters, CNBC reported. But Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health who oversees testing, said he does not expect the change to lead to any fewer coronavirus tests being performed.
These nursing homes failed to isolate covid-19 patients. Now they face six-figure fines.
Maryland has levied six-figure fines against three nursing homes in Montgomery County for infection control deficiencies that inspectors say placed residents in “immediate jeopardy” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, both in Rockville, were penalized $275,000 and $120,000, respectively, following covid-19 surveys conducted by state inspectors in June, according to documents released to The Washington Post. Kensington Healthcare Center was fined $294,000 following an inspection in July.
All three facilities were faulted for failing to properly isolate potentially contagious residents, including new admissions. At Potomac Valley, one patient died after a nurse allegedly failed to provide basic life support, inspectors said.
At least 78 residents from the three facilities have died of covid-19 since the spring, according to state data, and more than 270 have been infected.
America’s fall destinations will have to balance coronavirus safety with a tourism comeback
This October was uniquely situated to be a boon month for America’s popular fall destinations. A rare five-weekend month with two full moons — one of them falling on Halloween — meant the historic witch-trial city of Salem, Mass., was anticipating its busiest high season ever. But that scenario didn’t account for the global pandemic that has caused many states to limit gatherings and events, like the more than 700 that make up Salem’s month-long Haunted Happenings calendar each October.
“It’s just a really hard year, but for the most part businesses are reacting,” said Kate Fox, Destination Salem executive director. “People are just waiting to see how the fall season turns out, because it’s so important to the economic viability of our community.” Destination Salem predicts the city will see 50 percent of its normal visitor numbers this fall, Fox says.
That realization is one that many popular fall destinations are coming to in 2020. The challenge becomes maintaining safe levels of visitors for communities, which depend simultaneously on the seasonal tourism and avoiding a new outbreak.
A hurricane in the time of coronavirus: Medical facilities say they’re ready
With years of experience dodging major hurricanes and months of practice fending off the coronavirus, medical officials in the path of Hurricane Laura said Wednesday they are prepared for the Category 4 storm despite the trying circumstances of a pandemic.
Evacuations were more cumbersome with the added requirements of social distancing and masks because of the coronavirus. But critically ill patients have been transferred from hospitals and frail patients are out of nursing homes in Jefferson County, Tex., where Laura is expected to make landfall with winds that could reach 150 miles per hour.
“There comes a moment when you’ve prepared the best you can. It’s beyond your control, and you adapt to it as it comes,” said Ryan Miller, chief operating officer for Christus Southeast Texas Health System, which operates a string of hospitals and other facilities in the Beaumont area. “We will be tested tonight. It’s going to be a very intense six or eight hours.”