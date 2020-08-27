The northern eyewall of Hurricane Laura reached sparsely populated Cameron Parish, La., at about midnight Thursday, bringing gusts of wind as strong as 115 mph and a “catastrophic storm surge" that threatened to put most of the region under several feet of water, according to the National Weather Service.

Cameron is the second smallest parish in the state by population, in part because the southwest region has a long history of being decimated by hurricanes.

A devastating storm hit the parish on June 27, 1957, marking an early hurricane season. The cyclone brought a “massive” storm surge into Cameron and neighboring parishes, according to the National Weather Service. The storm killed at least 500 people and many residents who went missing in the hurricane were never found.

Almost 50 years later, in 2005, Hurricane Rita struck. Nearly all of the homes in Cameron Parish were destroyed, according to the Advocate. A third of the local residents who lost their homes in that storm decided not to rebuild, leaving the parish much smaller even a full decade later.

Just three years after Rita, Hurricane Ike walloped the region, flooding the coastline. Even more people decided not to return to the parish after that storm.

More than 10 years have passed since Hurricane Ike, and almost 7,000 people live in Cameron Parish now. Most residents heeded mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday as Hurricane Laura approached, but local officials said at least 150 people remained.

The damage Hurricane Laura is expected to wreak will likely be calamitous for Cameron Parish. On Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said he had heard reports that the storm would leave the region severely flooded.