Laura struck near high tide and is predicted to inundate coastal areas of western Louisiana to the Texas border in up to 15 to 20 feet of water, perhaps the largest storm surge in the Gulf of Mexico since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The surge threat prompted a mandatory evacuation for Lake Charles, La., where much of the city of 78,000 may flood. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) announced that he has activated the entire Louisiana National Guard to help with hurricane response.
Laura was beginning to unleash a swath of destructive winds when it made landfall, with “catastrophic damage” expected, according to the National Hurricane Center, along with widespread power outages. Hurricane-force winds could extend well inland over western Louisiana and East Texas on Thursday morning.
Heavy rain was predicted to be widespread across the west-central Gulf Coast with five to 10 inches falling over a broad area, and locally up to 18 inches, leading to flash flooding.
The latest developments:
- The National Weather Service issued an “extreme wind warning” from Beaumont and Port Arthur in Texas to coastal southwest Louisiana for destructive hurricane-force winds. Cameron, La., clocked a wind gust to 116 mph, while Lake Charles, La. recorded a gust to 132 mph.
- Laura’s rate of intensification between Tuesday and Wednesday tied for the fastest on record in the Gulf of Mexico.
- The Hurricane Center said storm surge inundation could be “unsurvivable,” affecting areas up 40 miles inland from the coast in southwest Louisiana and that floodwaters may not fully recede for several days after the storm. As of 5 a.m., a surge over 9 feet had been observed in parts of coastal southwest Louisiana.
As Hurricane Laura moves inland, heavy rains and strong wind gusts will continue
As Hurricane Laura continues to move north along Louisiana’s western border and into Arkansas, its wind speeds will slow, but heavy rains and strong gusts still threaten to cause damage Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The historically powerful cyclone made landfall near Cameron, La., around 1 a.m. Gusts of up to 132 mph and sustained winds of 98 mph thrashed Lake Charles, La., in the early hours of Thursday morning. Hurricane-force winds are expected to continue for several hours in areas of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana.
“At the time of landfall, Laura was a ferocious looking hurricane with a clear circular eye, an intense eyewall, and tightly-coiled surrounding spiral bands,” the National Weather Service said in an update on the storm early Thursday.
Flooding caused by a “catastrophic” storm surge up to 40 miles inland in southwestern Louisiana may continue for several days before the displaced water fully recedes. A National Ocean Service tide station in Calcasieu Pass, La., recorded a water level rise of 9.19 ft during the storm surge.
Hurricane Laura is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm later Thursday and a tropical depression by Friday, but flash floods remain a risk as the storm produces heavy rains.
“Widespread flash flooding along small streams, urban areas, and roadways is expected across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas,” according to the National Weather Service. “This will also lead to minor to moderate freshwater river flooding. The heavy rainfall threat and flash and urban flooding potential will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio, Tennessee Valley, and Mid-Atlantic States Friday and Saturday.”
Eventually, the weakened storm will find its way back to the Atlantic Ocean and move on toward Canada.
Cameron Parish, site of Hurricane Laura’s landfall, has a long history of severe storm damage
The northern eyewall of Hurricane Laura reached sparsely populated Cameron Parish, La., at about midnight Thursday, bringing gusts of wind as strong as 115 mph and a “catastrophic storm surge" that threatened to put most of the region under several feet of water, according to the National Weather Service.
Cameron is the second smallest parish in the state by population, in part because the southwest region has a long history of being decimated by hurricanes.
A devastating storm hit the parish on June 27, 1957, marking an early hurricane season. The cyclone brought a “massive” storm surge into Cameron and neighboring parishes, according to the National Weather Service. The storm killed at least 500 people and many residents who went missing in the hurricane were never found.
Almost 50 years later, in 2005, Hurricane Rita struck. Nearly all of the homes in Cameron Parish were destroyed, according to the Advocate. A third of the local residents who lost their homes in that storm decided not to rebuild, leaving the parish much smaller even a full decade later.
Just three years after Rita, Hurricane Ike walloped the region, flooding the coastline. Even more people decided not to return to the parish after that storm.
More than 10 years have passed since Hurricane Ike, and almost 7,000 people live in Cameron Parish now. Most residents heeded mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday as Hurricane Laura approached, but local officials said at least 150 people remained.
The damage Hurricane Laura is expected to wreak will likely be calamitous for Cameron Parish. On Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said he had heard reports that the storm would leave the region severely flooded.
“They’re thinking Cameron parish is going to look like an extension of the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days," Edwards said Wednesday.
Heavy winds hit Lake Charles, La., with gusts of 128 mph
As historically powerful Hurricane Laura barreled north, heavy winds reached Lake Charles in southwest Louisiana, bending trees and blowing rain in horizontal sheets as the eyewall approached the first major city impacted by the Category 4 storm.
A wind gust of 128 mph was reported around 1:20 a.m. as the eye of the storm approached the city. More than 225,000 people live in Lake Charles and the surrounding metropolitan area, which also includes Jennings, La. The National Weather Service reported sustained winds of 85 mph in Lake Charles around 1:20 a.m.
The National Weather Service said the hurricane was moving north at about 15 mph. The storm’s path is projected to follow the west border of Louisiana, as Hurricane Laura moves north toward Arkansas.
Louisiana National Guard warns people sheltered in attics: 'You may have to cut your way out’
Despite mandatory evacuation orders, officials have said at least 150 people refused to leave their homes in Cameron Parish, La., where Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in the early morning hours of Thursday.
Those who decided to wait out the storm might be forced to retreat to the top floors and attics of their homes, as floodwaters will likely rush into buildings in the storm’s path. The Louisiana National Guard suggested bringing tools, like an ax or sledgehammer, into the attic space where they may be trapped by flooding caused by the “unsurvivable” storm surge.
“For those folks that are staying at home or staying in some other location, it’s imperative to come up with a contingency plan right there on-site,” Louisiana National Guard Brigadier General Keith Waddell told The Weather Channel on Wednesday evening. “If you do need to get to higher ground, you may want to consider tools in the event that you have to get in your attic, and you may have to cut your way out of there before we can get to you the next day.”
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) told Fox News that he expects emergency personnel to perform a “large number” of search-and-rescue missions on Thursday after the storm has passed.
“Much of our state is in the path of #HurricaneLaura tonight,” Edwards said in a tweet late Wednesday as the hurricane approached the Louisiana coast. “This is a time for all of us to be praying for the best, while we’re prepared for the worst. God bless you and your families. Be safe tonight.”