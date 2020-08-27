The night’s demonstrations began hours after authorities named Rusten Sheskey as the officer who shot Blake, and announced an arrest and homicide charges for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who attended the protest with a group of armed men who claimed to be protecting a gas station. Sheskey, who is on administrative leave, has not been charged.

On Wednesday night, a group of about 60 to 100 people gathered in a park that’s surrounded by the courthouse and other government building. The group chanted, and some people spray painted art promoting peace and healing on the sidewalk.

Although an 8-foot-high fence guarded the courthouse, the riot police who repeatedly fired tear gas at protesters on Tuesday were nowhere to be found. After 10 p.m. a group of about 100 people began marching out of the square and into the street.

Earlier in the day, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) had announced that he was increasing the number of National Guard troops in Kenosha to 500. President Trump also posted on Twitter that he would “be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha,” though it was unclear what he meant by federal officials.

There was no visible National Guard presence in the city Wednesday night, but some activists said protesters were arrested by officers in unmarked cars — a tactic used by federal agents in Portland and elsewhere.

Jennifer Scheurle, a board member for Riot Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides protesters and homeless people with meals, said that officers arrested eight people from the group before Wednesday’s protest. A video shows the moment that the vehicles with no license plates surrounded the group’s silver van at an intersection. One officer smashed the passenger’s side window and dragged a woman out.

“We don’t know where they are or where they’ve been taken,” Scheurle said. “We’re just scared."

Scheurle said she didn’t know why the volunteers were taken into custody or what agency arrested them. Kenosha police and the Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediate return messages about the arrests.

“We are there to feed people that’s the only thing we do. That is the entire mission statement of this organization,” Scheurle said.

Throughout Kenosha, plywood covered windows of businesses, from corner bodegas to nursing homes. Many bore messages in paint that pleaded with looters to pass them by: “Children Upstairs,” “Disabled and Blind on Second Floor” and “Elderly Live Here.”

While large groups of armed militia members stayed away from Kenosha on Wednesday, many businesses did have locals out front with guns. Used car lots, bars, and even Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, located on the corner where the first shooting took place Tuesday night, had armed guards outside.

Outside Pavle’s Lounge, northwest of downtown, owner Pavle Zekovil stood outside and watched marchers and a car caravan stream past. His neighbor Barry, 52, leaned against a white pickup truck with a rifle in the bed.

Barry, an Army veteran who asked not to give his last name, said he agreed with the principles of Black Lives Matter, but not when protests turned into looting. “These are hard-working people. Why tear their stuff up? That doesn’t create change, that creates divide,” he said.

After leaving the courthouse, protesters drove in a caravan around the city, honking their horns and encouraging other residents to join them.

Earlier on Wednesday, police released more details about the Sunday shooting of Blake, captured on a viral video as he climbed into a car with his children inside. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Sheskey, an officer in the city for seven years, shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed below the waist. Police said Blake had told investigators he had a knife, and that officers found a knife in his car. It is unclear if Sheskey knew of the knife during the shooting.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a civil rights investigation into the shooting of Blake.

Since Sunday, Kenosha has had three nights of protests that quickly evolved into violent confrontations between police, who have fired tear gas and beanbags, and demonstrators, who have set fires and shot fireworks. A small group burned buildings and ransacked stores on Monday.

On Tuesday, police say Rittenhouse fired an AR-15-style rifle at protesters after a chaotic confrontation in the streets. Authorities have not named the victims, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel identified the two men who died as Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wis.; and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, Wis., was shot in the arm and is expected to recover.