But while she had a fever and a cough and needed oxygen at one point, she never went on a ventilator, never went to the hospital and recovered from a six-week fight.

“God made me better,” a smiling Del Priore said via FaceTime last week.

Sixty miles and a couple of months apart this spring, her younger sister, 104-year-old Helen Guzzone, had fought the same worrisome battle. She contracted the coronavirus in March at her nursing home in Queens, N.Y., and she showed the same resilience. She was out of the woods within two weeks, and now the sisters will celebrate memorable birthdays on the same day, Sept. 5.

“Unbelievable,” said Del Priore’s granddaughter, Darlene Jasmine, who remembers calling Brighton Gardens almost every day during that anxious six-week period.

When his mother was struggling with covid-19, Nick Guzzone, 104, had trouble sleeping. “I hope she’s going to beat this,” he recalled thinking, but also: “I don’t know how.” When he received the news, New York City was a global epicenter for the pandemic. He braced for the worst, wondering if he’d need to start calling a local funeral home.

As he lay awake each night, his mind wandered to a lifetime of memories with his mother: how she joined him on vacations to Florida in recent years, how she sewed uniforms by hand for him to wear to church as an altar boy, how the family used to welcome many generations into one home for parties and dinners.

The sisters’ strength defies the grim odds of this pandemic, but it has followed them through the decades. They grew up in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood with deaf and mute parents. After she was married, Del Priore was known to walk around town to three or four stores each day to buy food for a home-cooked meal. Guzzone did leg raises well into her 90s, even in the nursing home. She eschewed alcohol, smoking and even dairy — “food was her enemy,” her son said.

Even at 107, Del Priore says her favorite pastime is tango dancing, which she continued doing until the pandemic shuttered residents in their rooms in March. Until she was 100, she walked a mile to McDonald’s every morning for coffee with friends. When her daughter died, she moved in with Jasmine for a short time and then to Brighton Gardens.

“To watch someone that’s lived such a long, prosperous life beat this virus has been wonderful to watch,” her caretaker, Laura Halle, said. “She’s always so positive. She’s always smiling.”

A trying spring means the sisters’ birthday will carry extra significance this year, but the risks of the pandemic make celebrating still too dangerous. Last week, Jasmine visited her grandmother outdoors for the first time since March. Guzzone has not seen his mother, limited to FaceTime calls. They still speak with angst about months of being isolated from their relatives, worried that they would die without family by their side.

But now, they can both look forward to reuniting again soon.