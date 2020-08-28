Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Gap sold $130 million worth of face masks amid dismal retail climate
As the United States witnessed its first surge of coronavirus cases, many clothing brands quickly pivoted to manufacturing face masks. That move has been surprisingly lucrative for Gap Inc., which reported $130 million in mask sales during the second quarter, executives said on a Thursday earnings call.
While not all retailers succeeded at mixing fashion and function, Gap’s fabric masks routinely land on roundups of the best face coverings. They’re also the top Google hit for “face mask style guide,” CEO Sonia Syngal said on Thursday’s earnings call.
Mask sales have turned out to be a bright spot in a challenging retail climate. Like many mall brands, Gap — which also owns Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta — has struggled during the pandemic. The company said Thursday that net sales were down 18 percent from May to July, compared with the same period in 2019.
Unsurprisingly, office-wear staple Banana Republic was the hardest hit by stay-at-home orders, taking a 52 percent dive in sales as more consumers worked from home. But demand for comfortable leisurewear and gear for outdoor exercise buoyed Athleta, which saw a 6 percent rise in sales.
More than 225 Gap and Banana Republic stores will permanently close this year, the company said.
Wealthy nations applaud their leaders’ covid-19 responses. The U.S. and U.K. are the exceptions.
A poll of 14 developed nations found majorities in most countries were pleased with how their governments had handled the coronavirus pandemic. More than 9 out of 10 respondents in Australia and Denmark said their countries have done a good job.
But there were two countries where a majority thought otherwise: the United States and Britain.
In the United States, 52 percent said they thought their government had done poorly, and 54 percent in Britain said the same.
Among U.S. respondents, 77 percent, a far higher share than in the other countries surveyed, said the pandemic had heightened political divisions. Spain came in next, at 59 percent.
High levels of division are unexpected during a crisis and could affect the fight against the novel virus, experts say.
Six feet may not be enough to protect against coronavirus, experts warn
Public health experts are reevaluating guidelines for safe social distancing amid growing evidence that the novel coronavirus can travel farther than six feet under certain conditions.
A team of infectious-disease experts argues in a new analysis, published this week in the BMJ, that six-feet protocols are too rigid and are based on outmoded science and observations of different viruses. Other researchers say six feet is a start — but only a start, warning that more space is almost always better, especially in poorly ventilated areas indoors.
Factors such as air circulation, ventilation, exposure time, crowd density, whether people are wearing face masks and whether they are silent, speaking, shouting or singing should all be part of assessing whether six feet is sufficient, experts say.