As the United States witnessed its first surge of coronavirus cases, many clothing brands quickly pivoted to manufacturing face masks. That move has been surprisingly lucrative for Gap Inc., which reported $130 million in mask sales during the second quarter, executives said on a Thursday earnings call.

While not all retailers succeeded at mixing fashion and function, Gap’s fabric masks routinely land on roundups of the best face coverings. They’re also the top Google hit for “face mask style guide,” CEO Sonia Syngal said on Thursday’s earnings call.

Mask sales have turned out to be a bright spot in a challenging retail climate. Like many mall brands, Gap — which also owns Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta — has struggled during the pandemic. The company said Thursday that net sales were down 18 percent from May to July, compared with the same period in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, office-wear staple Banana Republic was the hardest hit by stay-at-home orders, taking a 52 percent dive in sales as more consumers worked from home. But demand for comfortable leisurewear and gear for outdoor exercise buoyed Athleta, which saw a 6 percent rise in sales.