The Black Lives Matter activists initially blocked traffic onto the highway as some yelled “Just go home!” and “Don’t come to our city!” Others urged restraint, yelling, “Don’t give them a reason!” They apparently were trying to ensure that a vehicle would not charge into the activists.
A small fight broke out at the head of the on-ramp before police arrived moments later and separated the groups, which had gathered earlier Saturday at a shopping center just outside Portland. Police were seen making multiple arrests.
The truck-driving Trump supporters, some armed, planned to follow a highway route around the city, according to a route map posted on social media.
The groups were separated after skirmishes broke out, and they began hurling obscenities at each other from opposite sides of the highway.