Black Lives Matter activists and a group of people billing themselves as supporters of President Trump faced off in the middle of a highway on-ramp in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, prompting police to respond and leading to multiple arrests.

The confrontation began about 6 p.m. after the activists met Trump supporters, some of them armed, who were waving flags and driving pickups on a highway on-ramp leading to Interstate 5.

The Black Lives Matter activists initially blocked traffic onto the highway as some yelled “Just go home!” and “Don’t come to our city!” Others urged restraint, yelling, “Don’t give them a reason!” They apparently were trying to ensure that a vehicle would not charge into the activists.

A small fight broke out at the head of the on-ramp before police arrived moments later and separated the groups, which had gathered earlier Saturday at a shopping center just outside Portland. Police were seen making multiple arrests.

The truck-driving Trump supporters, some armed, planned to follow a highway route around the city, according to a route map posted on social media.

The groups were separated after skirmishes broke out, and they began hurling obscenities at each other from opposite sides of the highway.