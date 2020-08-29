Here are some other significant developments:
- A new bill in the California legislature would protect people from eviction until 2021 if they face financial hardship because of the pandemic. As long as tenants pay a quarter of their rent between now and January, their landlords will be barred from kicking them out, the Los Angeles Times reports.
- Groups representing nearly every public health department called Friday for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse “haphazard” changes the agency recently made to its public testing advice.
- The Food and Drug Administration’s chief spokeswoman, who has been in the job less than two weeks, was removed from that role as of noon Friday, part of continued fallout from a White House news conference featuring inaccurate claims that convalescent plasma dramatically reduced mortality for patients with covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The University of Alabama outbreak represents one of the largest coronavirus clusters reported at any academic institution since the start of the new academic year, painting a worrying picture for densely populated college campuses that have resumed in-person instruction.
University officials said in a statement Friday that no infected students were hospitalized and that isolation spaces were about 70 percent vacant.
There was also no evidence so far that virus transmission occurred because of in-person class instruction, according to Ricky Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences. “We remain satisfied that the precautions implemented prior to the resumption of classes — including masking, distancing, and a blend of in-person and remote instruction — are appropriate and effective,” he said in a statement.
As part of the university’s reopening plan, students have the option of moving to fully online instruction at any point, and they can remain on campus or return home and continue their coursework there.
The city of Tuscaloosa announced a shutdown of bars and suspension of bar services in restaurants for two weeks to slow the spread of the virus. The school also put a moratorium on in-person student events and restricted access to Greek houses.
Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.