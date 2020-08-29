Here are some other significant developments:

A new bill in the California legislature would protect people from eviction until 2021 if they face financial hardship because of the pandemic. As long as tenants pay a quarter of their rent between now and January, their landlords will be barred from kicking them out, the Los Angeles Times reports

Groups representing nearly every public health department called Friday for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse “haphazard” changes the agency recently made to its public testing advice.

The Food and Drug Administration’s chief spokeswoman , who has been in the job less than two weeks, was removed from that role as of noon Friday, part of continued fallout from a White House news conference featuring inaccurate claims that convalescent plasma dramatically reduced mortality for patients with covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The University of Alabama outbreak represents one of the largest coronavirus clusters reported at any academic institution since the start of the new academic year, painting an alarming picture for densely populated campuses across the country, as well as the communities that surround them.

Rising cases statewide in Alabama may have contributed to the spike. Infections in the state erupted in July and are trending upward again after dipping slightly in August. The rolling average for new daily reported cases has jumped more than 34 percent over the past week, according to The Washington Post’s tracking, with a test positivity rate of 14 percent, far higher than public health experts recommend for reopening businesses.

The situation at the University of Alabama was “a very cautionary tale" but “somewhat unique in that the surrounding region was so bad to start off with," said Howard Forman, a public health professor at Yale University.

“The concern, of course, is for the students. But much more so for the staff and faculty who work with them and the surrounding communities,” Forman told The Post in an email. “If these regions were hoping to get this under control, this hurts.”

To slow the virus spread, the city of Tuscaloosa on Monday announced a shutdown of bars and suspension of bar services in restaurants for two weeks. The school also put a moratorium on in-person student events and restricted access to Greek houses.

University officials said in a statement Friday that it could take several days for the impact of those measures to be reflected in testing data.

“We are closely monitoring our data daily, and we will continue to adjust operations as the situation warrants,” University of Alabama Chancellor Finis St. John said.

Officials add that no infected students were hospitalized and that ample space remained to isolate sick students. They also said there was also no evidence so far that virus transmission occurred because of in-person class instruction. Under the university’s reopening plan, students have the option of moving to fully online instruction at any point, and they can remain on campus or return home and continue their coursework there.

“We remain satisfied that the precautions implemented prior to the resumption of classes — including masking, distancing, and a blend of in-person and remote instruction — are appropriate and effective,” said Ricky Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences.

Other large institutions, including the University of Kansas and North Carolina State University have reported significant virus outbreaks in recent days, prompting some to caution that they may have to shut down campus if cases spiral out of control.

Like Alabama, most universities have rolled out strict measures to curb the virus spread, including mandatory masks and regular testing. But administrators and health experts alike have expressed concerns about universities’ ability to regulate off-campus activities, such as large parties, that could create ideal conditions for transmission.

“We need to remain humble about what we know and don’t know” about campus outbreaks, said Forman, of Yale.

Undergraduate campuses face particularly high risks because of a combination of factors, Forman said, including crowded housing and high concentrations of young people who appear to transmit the virus asymptomatically at a higher rate than older adults.

“These items do make spread much more likely," he said. "If a young person sees little personal risk, has no symptoms, and is driven by desire for social interactions, they will potentially spread much more quickly than others.”