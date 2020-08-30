Here are some other significant developments:
- Coronavirus infections are rising sharply at the University of Alabama, where school officials have reported more than 1,000 cases since classes began Aug. 19. The outbreak is one of the largest coronavirus clusters reported at any educational institution since the start of the new academic year.
- Infections trended upward over the past week in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota and the Dakotas, and have flatlined in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post’s tracking. North Dakota reported a single-day record of 374 cases on Saturday. In Iowa, daily infections have topped 1,000 for three days straight.
- Demoralized staff at the Food and Drug Administration say a misleading announcement on convalescent plasma undermined scientists’ credibility and turned the agency into a prop in President Trump’s reelection campaign.
Deaths lagged behind the increase in cases across the U.S. South and West by several weeks but started rising in early July, according to tracking by The Post. Earlier in the pandemic, deaths followed infections more closely. Health experts say the longer time lag is probably the result of expanded testing, earlier diagnoses, and young, healthy people passing the virus on to older, more vulnerable adults, who die later of their infections.
The rolling average for new daily cases has declined slightly over the past week, with 46,473 new cases reported Saturday. The total number of cases reported in the United States is on track to exceed 6 million by early this week, according to The Post’s data.