A rural wedding led to dozens of coronavirus cases. Officials see it as a cautionary tale.
The setting was rustic, romantic: a lakefront inn in rural Maine at the height of summer. Inside, the bride smiled in a lace-covered V-neck dress.
There was a three-tier cake, a flower garland strung up by the entry and a crowd of about 65 family and friends gathered to celebrate Aug. 7 just outside the rural town of Millinocket.
They clustered together in the restaurant of the Big Moose Inn and spilled into the small lobby, their numbers exceeding the state’s 50-person cap for indoor events during the coronavirus pandemic, state health officials would later declare. They weren’t keeping much distance from each other, other hotel guests noticed, or wearing masks.
It wasn’t until the next day that one of them reported having symptoms of the coronavirus. Soon others did, too.
Mexican beach resort tries to lure tourists back in the midst of the pandemic
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — This city was literally built for tourists: A blank expanse at the edge of the desert converted into a haven for gringos looking to get away.
Now, Cabo is trying to lure them back — in the middle of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks.
For months, some of the world’s most-visited attractions were empty of humans, places normally so saturated with tourists that they were nearly unrecognizable without them. Photos circulated of a depopulated Venice, a vacant Times Square, a shuttered Disney World.
The beaches of Cabo, with their peeling, clean waves, once again recalled an untouched desert as Mexico struggled to manage a virus that has infected more than 533,000 people and killed more than 62,000 — third most in the world.
U.S. death toll approaches 180,000
Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States were nearing 180,000 on Sunday, according to tracking by The Washington Post, as states hit hard by a surge of infections earlier in the summer continued to record numbers of daily fatalities.
The total number of cases reported in the United States was also approaching a worrying new milestone, on track to exceed 6 million in the next few days, according to The Post’s data.
The rolling average for new daily cases trended slightly downward nationwide over the past week, and hospitalizations fell by about 9 percent. But the country is still consistently reporting more than 40,000 new infections per day — nearly double the number reported daily in May and June — and states across the Midwest and the South continued to report surges.