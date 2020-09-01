After an outcry from educators, the U.S. Agriculture Department is extending a school meal program that has provided free meals to millions of children since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in the spring.

The program allows families to pick up free food from any convenient school campus, regardless of whether their child is enrolled there and even if they do not qualify for free and ­reduced-price meals. It’s a form of meal delivery typically offered only during the summer months. But due to the pandemic, the Agriculture Department — which oversees the nation’s school lunch program — launched the program ahead of schedule in March and has kept it running ever since.