Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
The problem covid-19 presents for college students who want to vote in November
There is virtually no part of American life that covid-19 has not affected — and that includes where, when, how and even if college students will vote in the November presidential election.
Organizations that work to register voters are scrambling to figure out where students will be in November and get them registered — but it is harder than ever because of the way the pandemic has reshaped 2020-2021 school year plans.
Some colleges and universities have opened their campuses to students, and others haven’t. Some that have opened have already closed. None that are open can be sure they still will be on Nov. 3 and students don’t really know where they will be, either.
After backlash, USDA agrees to extend free-meal program for children
After an outcry from educators, the U.S. Agriculture Department is extending a school meal program that has provided free meals to millions of children since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in the spring.
The program allows families to pick up free food from any convenient school campus, regardless of whether their child is enrolled there and even if they do not qualify for free and reduced-price meals. It’s a form of meal delivery typically offered only during the summer months. But due to the pandemic, the Agriculture Department — which oversees the nation’s school lunch program — launched the program ahead of schedule in March and has kept it running ever since.
Until this week, however, federal officials were planning to let certain key components of the meal program expire at the end of September. Most notably, starting in August, families would have had to pay for their food and pick it up from the school their child attends.
Virginia, Ikea give $4 million to boost Legal Aid services for residents facing eviction
RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday unveiled a $4 million initiative to expand legal services to Virginians facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic, an effort partly bankrolled by a foundation established by retailer Ikea.
The Legal Services Corporation of Virginia, which funds and oversees the work of nine regional Legal Aid programs across the state, will use the money to hire and support 20 Legal Aid attorneys for the next two years.
“Obviously there is no good time for a family to lose their home, but a pandemic is the worst time,” Northam (D) said at a news conference in Richmond — a city that, he noted, had one of the country’s highest eviction rates even before the pandemic. “The urgency has grown since.”
Federal workers will have taxes deferred under Trump’s order, sparking outcry
The U.S. government will implement an across-the-board payroll tax deferral for about 1.3 million federal employees starting in mid-September, potentially forcing these workers to take a temporary financial boost now that they will have to repay next year.
The policy, confirmed Monday by a senior administration official, comes in response to a widely panned policy directive issued by President Trump earlier in August. Unions have sharply criticized the government’s decision, fearing federal workers may not have a choice in whether to take the deferral — resulting in them receiving smaller paychecks in 2021 until the past-due taxes are paid off.