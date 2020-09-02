It was just after 7 on a Sunday morning in July when Carly Saveraid decided it was time to send the email she had spent days mulling over. She fired up her computer, plugged in the address of her health club in Denver and composed a simple message.

“Hi endorphin,” Saveraid, 25, typed. “Sadly I need to place my membership on hold.”

Guilt gnawed at Saveraid as she pressed “send.” She had just severed her connection to a community that had been a source of positivity in her life for roughly two years.

“It felt like I was letting down someone I cared about,” she said.