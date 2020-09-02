Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Refugee camps have avoided the worst of the pandemic. That could be about to change.
For months, humanitarian organizations warned of a doomsday scenario: the novel coronavirus tearing through overcrowded camps for refugees and internally displaced people, where medical care and clean water are often scarce.
At first, these fears did not materialize, although the true extent of the virus’s reach remains difficult to measure in places with limited testing. In March, as the virus spread around the world, camps and communities rife with displacement in Bangladesh, the Gaza Strip, Greece, Kenya, South Sudan, Syria and elsewhere imposed lockdowns and quarantines on arriving travelers. Many camps were already isolated by crises, which the pandemic compounded, and dependent on international aid, which it disrupted.
In the meantime, the virus found its victims elsewhere. But that has begun to change.
Travel shaming is on the rise
Before the coronavirus, travel was social currency. We asked friends and new people we met (remember meeting new people?) where they’d been and what was on their bucket list. Travel shaming back then referred to shaming someone for not traveling enough. People shared their travel experiences proudly, like a badge of honor.
Once the world went into lockdown and flights were canceled, with airports and borders closed, the social status of travel changed. Travelers began to face backlash from people who felt traveling during the pandemic was putting others at risk.
Inside the pandemic-time decision to abandon beloved gyms and fitness studios
It was just after 7 on a Sunday morning in July when Carly Saveraid decided it was time to send the email she had spent days mulling over. She fired up her computer, plugged in the address of her health club in Denver and composed a simple message.
“Hi endorphin,” Saveraid, 25, typed. “Sadly I need to place my membership on hold.”
Guilt gnawed at Saveraid as she pressed “send.” She had just severed her connection to a community that had been a source of positivity in her life for roughly two years.
“It felt like I was letting down someone I cared about,” she said.
In America’s pandemic-afflicted reality, “better safe than sorry” is a mentality that has been adopted by many who once considered their gyms and studios second homes, and the communities they created there a second family. Making the choice to leave, even temporarily, is one that can weigh heavily.