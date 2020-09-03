“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” he said in the letter, according to the newspaper. He said the move would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace.”

AD

He’s not the only elected official leaving home in response to demonstrations that have increasingly targeted public officials where they live, including the Democratic mayors of Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

AD

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson (D) has temporarily relocated from her Central West End home, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Wednesday, after her neighborhood landed in the national spotlight when two neighbors emerged in June to point weapons at protesters.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has assigned police to control access to her street to keep protesters away, citing threats she has received. Police have locked down Lightfoot’s block using a local ordinance that bans even peaceful protests in residential neighborhoods.

AD

For some on the right, the Democratic mayors abandoning their homes to escape protests underscores what they argue is a failure to maintain pubic order. The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., reacted to the news of Krewson’s move by tweeting a GIF with the caption “Nothing to see here. Please disperse.” When he learned that Wheeler was leaving his condo, he simply tweeted, “Amazing.”

But Democratic mayors have roundly rejected the idea that protests are spiraling out of control. Days before Wheeler announced that he would leave his condo, he again rejected President Trump’s offer to send federal police to the city. Federal officers inflamed protests in the city in July, escalating overwhelmingly peaceful demonstrations and pulling thousands of people into Portland’s streets.

AD

Wheeler has had a contentious relationship with protesters. When federal police were tear gassing protesters nightly, the mayor waded into the crowd as his detractors aggressively heckled him. Although Wheeler has said he supports the protesters’ racial justice aims, he has also defended local police use of force and painted a small number of individuals who set fires as “attempting to commit murder."

AD

Krewson described her decision to leave as an attempt to “de-escalate” the protests in St. Louis.

Several demonstrations have targeted her home, but one on June 28 sparked a major controversy when two white lawyers pointed guns at protesters marching past their house in a gated community on the way to the mayor’s property. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both in their 60s, were charged with felonies for unlawful use of a weapon, though they have said they were defending their property. The incident has become a flash point, with the GOP embracing the couple, who spoke at the Republican National Convention last week.

AD

Krewson said she and her husband temporarily left their home in July.

AD

“We did it to de-escalate the situation, to save police resources, and importantly because our neighbors were being disturbed and threatened,” Krewson said in a text message, the Post-Dispatch reported. “I ran for this job — my neighbors did not.”

Krewson and Wheeler’s decisions to leave home come amid an ongoing offensive by Trump against Democratic mayors.

On Wednesday, the president tweeted an attack on “weak mayors and lawless cities” that “let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses.” His administration announced an intention to withhold federal funds from cities identified as “anarchist jurisdictions,” specifically pointing to protests in Seattle, Portland, New York and Washington, D.C.

Those Democratic mayors struck back at Trump Wednesday night, using the opportunity to draw attention to the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.