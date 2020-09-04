Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Thousands have been evicted in the pandemic. Housing experts say Trump’s new ban is a temporary fix.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the past three months, the Thursday eviction court on the seventh floor of this courthouse in downtown Kansas City has become a masked parade of pandemic despair.
Desperate tenants, many newly unemployed because of the coronavirus, huddle together on oak benches or appear on video calls trying to forestall what for many is the inevitable — losing their homes at a time when home is the only place you can be truly safe.
“I feel like I’m being blamed for the pandemic,” one caller said as he pleaded for help from Jackson County Special Judge Jack Grate. “I have to take care of my family. We need somewhere to go.”
Advocates, inmates memorialize ‘overlooked’ lives lost to coronavirus behind bars
When Anthony Blue died of the novel coronavirus in May inside a Maryland prison, the state Department of Corrections didn’t say much about him, much less identify him.
In a six-sentence news release, the agency reported that Blue was in his 60s and suffered from preexisting medical conditions. It offered “condolences to the family of an inmate.”
Privacy laws, the statement said, prevented officials from naming him or commenting further.
World has ‘entered a pandemic era’ caused by environmental degradation, Fauci warns
The coronavirus is the latest sign that the world has “entered a pandemic era,” Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and his colleague David M. Morens warn in an August report in the scientific journal Cell.
Describing covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, as one of the “most vivid wake-up calls in over a century,” the epidemiologists write that human activity appears to be a major contributing factor in the emergence of diseases, which “should force us to begin to think in earnest and collectively about living in more thoughtful and creative harmony with nature.” They cite severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002 and Middle East respiratory syndrome in 2012 as examples of how it has become increasingly common for diseases to leap from animals to humans, and then spread worldwide.
That phenomenon is nothing new, the scientists note, “except that we now live in a human-dominated world in which our increasingly extreme alterations of the environment induce increasingly extreme backlashes from nature.”
First highlighted by BuzzFeed News, the article cautions that there is no reason to think that vaccines, testing and lifesaving drugs “can overcome the threat of ever more frequent and deadly emergences of infectious diseases.” As long as humans continue to wreak havoc on the natural environment, “we remain at risk for the foreseeable future,” Fauci and Morens conclude.