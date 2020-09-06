The students, who were part of a study abroad program that was held in Boston this semester, will not be refunded their $36,500 tuition payments, according to the university. They will be allowed back on campus in the spring. In the meantime, the university said, they can appeal the punishment in an expedited hearing.

Here are some other significant developments:

Local officials and health experts say they worry that gatherings during Labor Day weekend — the first long weekend for students who have returned to classrooms across the country — could lead to a repeat of the national surge of coronavirus infections that followed Memorial Day if people don’t follow health guidelines.

San Diego State University issued a stay-at-home order, asking students to remain in their dorms except for essential needs through the weekend, as the campus’s coronavirus case count rose to 184.

Coronavirus-related deaths topped 6,000 in Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles Times . The county remains one of the hardest-hit urban areas in the country. California’s rolling average for daily new cases has trended downward in recent weeks, but the state is still regularly reporting more than 150 deaths daily, most of them in Southern California, according to The Washington Post’s tracking.

The dismissal of the Northeastern students underscores the extreme steps that universities nationwide are taking to deter behavior that could accelerate the spread of the virus on campus.

“Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely essential,” Madeleine Estabrook, senior vice chancellor for student affairs at Northeastern, said in a statement Friday. “Those people who do not follow the guidelines — including wearing masks, avoiding parties and other gatherings, practicing healthy distancing, washing your hands, and getting tested — are putting everyone else at risk.”

But public health experts have cautioned that draconian actions by universities may do more harm than good. Intense punishments could discourage students from participating in contact tracing or reporting their symptoms, making it harder to track and contain the virus, said Julia Marcus, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School.

“There have been very clear threats about harsh, swift disciplinary action if they break the contacts they’ve been signing related to behavior around social distancing and masks. And I really think this is setting the students up to fail,” Marcus told WGBH on Friday. “If we all just take a step back and put ourselves in our 19-year-old selves for a minute, there’s no way I would report a headache or a fever, especially if I had just attended an event I wasn’t supposed to attend.”