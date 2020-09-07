New York once reported startling numbers of new infections and deaths at the outset of the virus in which it reported more than 11,500 new cases in a single day in May and more than 1,200 deaths in a day in April, according to Washington Post data.

As of Sunday, New York reported 720 new infections, four deaths and 410 hospitalizations — another low since mid-March — related to the virus.

New York has more than 439,000 confirmed cases of the virus and over 30,000 deaths, according to Washington Post data, and it has seen all its region enter phase four of reopening, which allows places of higher education, gym and malls to reopen their doors for education and business.

The push forward has not gone completely smoothly with Cuomo sending out a “SWAT” team focused on testing to Oneonta in Otsego County after a cluster of infections started on the State University of New York Oneonta campus, closing in-person instruction for two weeks.

A total of 91 positive cases were identified, for a positivity rate of 4.6 percent from three testing sites, according to the governor’s office.

Testers also discovered that cases appeared to be connected to the ongoing spread among college students, with 85 of the 91 cases being people aged 18 to 24.

Other colleges and universities across the country have also been grappling with how to hold a fall semester during an active global pandemic.

Here are some other significant developments:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration is prepared to spend “another trillion dollars” to buoy the U.S. economy if President Trump is elected to a second term. Mnuchin told “Fox News Sunday” that the administration is concerned about the ballooning national debt, and he called Democrats’ spending proposals excessive. But, he said, “in a war, you’ve got to spend whatever you need.”

West Virginia University suspended 29 students for coronavirus-related violations. A member of the Theta Chi fraternity, which is not recognized by the university, had tested positive and instructed to isolate attended a party at the fraternity house on Friday even though all residents of the fraternity house had been told to isolate or quarantine because of close contacts. All 29 students have been banned from campus and online courses. “Immediate interim suspensions are used when we determine a student presents a safety risk to campus,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “We know that these parties act as super spreaders. Their flagrant disregard for the health and safety of their classmates, our campus and the entire Morgantown community will not be tolerated.” The school is also investigating another unrecognized fraternity for another large party.

India is now the second hardest hit country with the novel coronavirus, BBC reported . The South Asian country replaced Brazil as the second most-affected country behind the United States. India’s total number of confirmed cases has shot over 4.2 million compared to the United States’ 6.2 million, according to Washington Post data. The growing number of cases follows government reopenings aimed at stimulating the economy and more testing capability, BBC reported.

An August Maine wedding is connected to a third death and 147 new cases, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed with CBS News . Maine CDC told the news outlets that 56 of the cases are among wedding guests and their different levels of contacts.