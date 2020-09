Labor Day celebrations are bringing a new set of concerns about case surges, according to Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. The public health expert told “Good Morning America” on Monday that the country is heading into the holiday with about 40,000 cases per day, which is about double that of the Memorial Day weekend. “The summer was supposed to be our reprieve. It was supposed to be sort of the time when we got a break for the virus,” he said.“I am very worried that if we don’t take these precautions seriously, we’re going to go into the fall with school and colleges opening with a lot more cases and it’s going to be much more difficult to navigate and get through.” Jha advised against large indoor gatherings such as bars and crowded indoor dining.