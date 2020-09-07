“We had a human being in a need of help, in need of compassion,” Warren said. “In that moment, we had an opportunity to protect him, to keep him warm, to bring him to safety, to begin the process of healing him and lifting him up. We have to own the fact that in the moment we did not do that.”

Warren pledged reforms, including the transfer of Rochester’s crisis intervention team from the police department to another city department. Other changes would follow over “weeks, months and years,” she said.

Hours after the news conference, a diverse crowd of about 1,000 protesters blocked an intersection near the spot where Prude was arrested, erecting barricades with trash cans and orange traffic cones. The demonstrators then marched to the main public safety building downtown, where police in riot gear formed a cordon in front of the building, separated from the protesters by fences.

Some protesters sat on the pavement while others waved flags and chanted as a drone aircraft buzzed overhead. The march was mostly calm, as a group of community leaders dubbed “the elders” formed a human chain as a buffer between protesters and police. Organizers marked younger protesters with green tape to make it easier to move them to safety “if anything pops off,” said Ashley Gantt, a protest organizer.

Protesters earlier in the week called for the resignations of both Warren and Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, who activists accused of concealing police misconduct in Prude’s arrest. On Saturday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a grand jury would be impaneled as part of a broader investigation of the circumstances behind Prude’s death.

Singletary, who joined Warren at the news conference, said he supported the planned police reforms. Seven officers who were involved in Prude’s arrest have been suspended pending an internal investigation.

Sunday’s peaceful protest followed an evening of violent outbursts as demonstrators hurled rocks and fireworks at police officers, who responded with tear gas and pepper balls, ordering the crowd to disperse. By midnight Saturday, the police said, “agitators were breaking windows” at City Hall, but by 1 a.m. nearly all the protesters had left downtown.

The protests were sparked by the release of a video that depicts Prude handcuffed and wearing a “spit hood” after being arrested on a Rochester street. Prude, who was naked and unarmed, appeared to be experiencing a mental breakdown. He died a week later, and an autopsy subsequently confirmed that he had used the hallucinogenic drug PCP.