Warren, as well as the city’s police force, praised the church members, led by the Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church, after the protests concluded peacefully and police refrained from using violent tactics.

AD

AD

“There are no arrests to report,” the Rochester Police Department said in a statement late Sunday. “The Rochester Police Department would like to thank our local and state law enforcement partners for their assistance and a special thanks to Dr. Myra Brown and a group of community elders for keeping the protest safe and allowing everyone’s voice to be heard.”

Warren said in a statement Monday: “Last night the world saw the true spirit of Rochester. Over 1,000 people came together in solidarity to remember the life of Daniel Prude and call for the change that is needed to overcome structural and institutional racism.”

Warren thanked Brown and Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, whom she said “followed my edict to adopt a smaller and more restrained posture.”

AD

“It is clear to me that their actions were crucial to the peace we saw last night,” she added.

AD

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has launched an investigation of Prude’s death, which was ruled a homicide in an April autopsy report but did not attract public attention until last week. Rochester last week also suspended seven police officers in connection with Prude’s death.

Protesters have accused Warren and Singletary, both of whom are Black, of concealing police criminal misconduct in the incident, which occurred in March. Warren has said she did not become aware of the full circumstances surrounding Prude’s death until August.

President Trump has painted the turmoil in Rochester — as well as in Portland, Ore., and other cities that in recent months have seen violent clashes between police and protesters for racial justice — as resulting from Democratic-led political decisions for which he bears no fault.

AD

AD

Trump on Monday morning tweeted about Rochester, Brooklyn and Portland — all of which were sites of protests Sunday night: “All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors! Get the picture?”