Summer has come and gone, and with it, the toll of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States has only gotten worse. From Memorial Day weekend through the unofficial end of the season Monday, the number of Americans who died of covid-19 shot up from just under 100,000 to more than 186,000, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, as infections more than quadrupled to upward of 6.2 million.

Here are some significant developments:
  • President Trump on Monday continued to assert that his administration could produce a vaccine by November, though such a statement contradicts the timeline laid out by health officials in his administration.
  • A California pastor claims that more than 12,000 people over the weekend attended his prayer service and protest against coronavirus restrictions at the state capitol grounds in Sacramento. Photos and video of the event show few masks or social distancing measures.
  • India surpassed Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, behind only the Unites States.
  • New York, once considered the epicenter for the virus, marked a promising turning point as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced that the state’s infection rate has remained below one percent for 30 straight days.
  • An estimated 250,000 infections from Aug. 2 to Sept. 2 — or one-fifth of newly reported cases in the U.S. during that time frame — can be traced back to a South Dakota motorcycle rally, according to a San Diego State University paper.
September 8, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT

Reservations, takeout and food tents: Dining traditions change as campuses attempt to curb virus

The days of packed dining halls are, for now, over.

When close gatherings can spur an outbreak of a potentially life-threatening disease, dining on campus this semester will hardly be normal. The traditional breaking of bread in crowded dining rooms — before class, after a night out, in the middle of the day for lunchtime — is another college tradition students will miss this year as campuses enact measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Buffet-style dining at the University of Maryland at College Park has been replaced with carry­out meals. Students under a two-week quarantine at Catholic University in Northeast Washington picked their meals up from food tents pitched across campus. Freshmen at CU spent a recent afternoon sitting outside in Adirondack chairs — spaced about six feet apart — and eating cheeseburgers with pasta salad.

By Lauren Lumpkin and Joe Heim
September 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT

New York’s infection rate has been below one percent for 30 days

New York’s infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 straight days, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced on Sunday, marking a turning point for the state that once was the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to continue mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

“Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead,” he said in a statement.

New York once reported startling numbers of new infections and deaths at the outset of the virus in which it reported more than 11,500 new cases in a single day in May and more than 1,200 deaths in a day in April, according to Washington Post data.

By Lateshia Beachum
September 8, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT

India surpasses Brazil to take second spot in total coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI — India overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world as infections continue to accelerate in this country of more than 1.3 billion people.

India added 90,802 cases — a fresh global record in the pandemic — in the last 24 hours, pushing its total past 4.2 million. Only the United States, with 6.2 million cases, has recorded more. Brazil had 4.1 million cases as of Sunday evening.

More than 71,000 people in India have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, making it the worst-affected nation in Asia.

By Joanna Slater and Niha Masih