Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Reservations, takeout and food tents: Dining traditions change as campuses attempt to curb virus
The days of packed dining halls are, for now, over.
When close gatherings can spur an outbreak of a potentially life-threatening disease, dining on campus this semester will hardly be normal. The traditional breaking of bread in crowded dining rooms — before class, after a night out, in the middle of the day for lunchtime — is another college tradition students will miss this year as campuses enact measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Buffet-style dining at the University of Maryland at College Park has been replaced with carryout meals. Students under a two-week quarantine at Catholic University in Northeast Washington picked their meals up from food tents pitched across campus. Freshmen at CU spent a recent afternoon sitting outside in Adirondack chairs — spaced about six feet apart — and eating cheeseburgers with pasta salad.
New York’s infection rate has been below one percent for 30 days
New York’s infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 straight days, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced on Sunday, marking a turning point for the state that once was the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.
Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to continue mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.
“Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead,” he said in a statement.
New York once reported startling numbers of new infections and deaths at the outset of the virus in which it reported more than 11,500 new cases in a single day in May and more than 1,200 deaths in a day in April, according to Washington Post data.
India surpasses Brazil to take second spot in total coronavirus cases
NEW DELHI — India overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world as infections continue to accelerate in this country of more than 1.3 billion people.
India added 90,802 cases — a fresh global record in the pandemic — in the last 24 hours, pushing its total past 4.2 million. Only the United States, with 6.2 million cases, has recorded more. Brazil had 4.1 million cases as of Sunday evening.
More than 71,000 people in India have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, making it the worst-affected nation in Asia.
Read more here.