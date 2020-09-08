The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Summer has come and gone, and with it, the toll of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States has only gotten worse. From Memorial Day weekend through the unofficial end of the season Monday, the number of Americans who died of covid-19 shot up from just under 100,000 to more than 186,000, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, as infections more than quadrupled to upward of 6.2 million.