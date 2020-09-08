“The entire command staff has decided to retire,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a meeting that was being conducted on Zoom. The meeting was adjourned shortly after the announcement.
The city’s handling of Prude’s death during a failed crisis intervention with the Rochester Police Department has drawn widespread scrutiny and has made national headlines as one in a string of unarmed Black men who have died while interacting with police in numerous cities. Prude was seen on body camera video naked and acting erratically as police handcuffed him. Police here threw a hood over his head to serve as a spit guard — a move that was ultimately determined to have led to his death.
Police Chief La’Ron Singletary has appeared by the mayor’s side in recent days, and although Warren criticized him for failing to inform city officials of the use of force in the encounter at the time of the arrest, she also said she had no plans to fire him.
“As you all know, this has been very challenging times for the city of Rochester and the chief was not asked to give his resignation,” Warren told the council members, without elaborating.
Seven RPD officers have been suspended amid an ongoing investigation into Prude’s death, and the New York state attorney general has convened a grand jury. There have been nightly Black Lives Matter protests here since last week, when the body cam footage of the incident was released by Prude’s family.