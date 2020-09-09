Please Note

As President Trump pushes for a coronavirus vaccine before the November election, one major vaccine trial has been halted after a participant developed symptoms of a “potentially unexplained illness.” AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford paused human trials after a British man fell ill to evaluate whether his condition could be related to the vaccine. Trump said on Friday that he believes a vaccine will be available by October, but for that to happen the Food and Drug Administration would have to use emergency powers to clear the vaccine before it could be formally approved, which has been a fraught topic among experts and policymakers.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Schools are still battling over whether to let students return to classrooms after the unofficial end of summer on Tuesday. A judge in Iowa ruled that the Des Moines public schools must reopen classroom doors to children for face-to-face instruction to comply with a statewide mandate, despite surges in coronavirus cases in the city.
  • More than half of 18- to 29-year-old Americans moved in with one or both parents between February and July, according to the Pew Research Center, setting a record for largest number of young people returning home since the Great Depression.
  • Ontario paused its reopening plans for four weeks amid a coronavirus case spike in Canada. The announcement came as children in Canada’s most populous province returned to school on Tuesday.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced a new, slimmed-down coronavirus relief bill that would spend $500 billion on small businesses, enhanced unemployment insurance, child care, the post office, coronavirus testing and schools. McConnell said he expects a vote on the bill later this week, but it would need unlikely support from Senate Democrats to pass.
  • The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could cause as many as 266,000 coronavirus cases, according to researchers at the San Diego State University’s Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies who modeled the “worst-case scenario.” The event packed 460,000 people in close proximity for 10 days, with few participants wearing masks or social distancing.
September 9, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT

Campaign of contrasts: Trump’s raucous crowds vs. Biden’s distanced gatherings

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — When the announcer at President Trump’s recent rally here urged a packed airplane hangar of supporters to don their masks, a cacophonous round of boos erupted, followed by defiance. No matter that the attendees’ chairs were inches apart, their temperatures had not been taken and masks were required by the state.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, has barely left his home without a mask for months, and he makes a point of keeping voters — when he encounters any — at a distance from himself and one another. Events at drive-in theaters have been kept under 50 — people, not cars — to respect state guidelines.

This contrast continued Tuesday, when Trump flew to Florida and North Carolina, addressing crowds in both places, while Biden’s camp announced by 9:30 a.m. he would make no public appearances all day. It’s a likely snapshot of the race’s final eight weeks: one campaign fueled by in-person events, raucous gatherings and defiant crowds flouting health rules; the other driven by quiet, small-bore events with everyone masked and spaced apart.

By Josh Dawsey, Michael Scherer and Annie Linskey
September 9, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT

These tropical islands welcome tourists — if they can prove they’ve recovered from covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic continues to tear through Brazil, but one of its most stunning tourist destinations — the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha — is opening to travelers again. The catch: visitors must prove they have been infected with the coronavirus.

Nestled in the south Atlantic, 220 miles off Brazil’s northeastern coast, the string of 21 islands and islets attract throngs of local and global tourists each year, enchanted by the turquoise waters, golden-sand beaches and biodiversity. When the pandemic hit in March, the islands closed their doors to foreign visitors and implemented strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Fernando de Noronha, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, has now decided to gradually reopen to tourism, but only to those that can certify they have been infected with the virus and recovered.

By Paulina Villegas
September 9, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT

Pandemic seems to be leveling off in U.S., but numbers remain troublingly high, experts say

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be leveling off in most of the United States, with new cases, deaths and hospitalizations all down over the past week, but the plateau leaves the country with high and persistent infection numbers and worries of a post-Labor Day surge in some areas.

The number of new cases reported daily peaked above 70,000 in July and has been falling since. The decline now seems to be slowing, with the daily number hovering near 40,000 for more than a week, a review of nationwide data showed Tuesday. That is one sign that the infection may be leveling off.

Although that is good news, the numbers suggest continued high levels of infection and a long road ahead, particularly as cold weather and the flu season approach. Without a vaccine or a major advance in treatment, significant reductions in new cases would probably require voluntary or mandated changes in behavior that experts say are unlikely six months into the public health crisis.

By Anne Gearan and Rachel Weiner