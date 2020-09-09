Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Campaign of contrasts: Trump’s raucous crowds vs. Biden’s distanced gatherings
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — When the announcer at President Trump’s recent rally here urged a packed airplane hangar of supporters to don their masks, a cacophonous round of boos erupted, followed by defiance. No matter that the attendees’ chairs were inches apart, their temperatures had not been taken and masks were required by the state.
Joe Biden, meanwhile, has barely left his home without a mask for months, and he makes a point of keeping voters — when he encounters any — at a distance from himself and one another. Events at drive-in theaters have been kept under 50 — people, not cars — to respect state guidelines.
This contrast continued Tuesday, when Trump flew to Florida and North Carolina, addressing crowds in both places, while Biden’s camp announced by 9:30 a.m. he would make no public appearances all day. It’s a likely snapshot of the race’s final eight weeks: one campaign fueled by in-person events, raucous gatherings and defiant crowds flouting health rules; the other driven by quiet, small-bore events with everyone masked and spaced apart.
These tropical islands welcome tourists — if they can prove they’ve recovered from covid-19
The coronavirus pandemic continues to tear through Brazil, but one of its most stunning tourist destinations — the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha — is opening to travelers again. The catch: visitors must prove they have been infected with the coronavirus.
Nestled in the south Atlantic, 220 miles off Brazil’s northeastern coast, the string of 21 islands and islets attract throngs of local and global tourists each year, enchanted by the turquoise waters, golden-sand beaches and biodiversity. When the pandemic hit in March, the islands closed their doors to foreign visitors and implemented strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Fernando de Noronha, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, has now decided to gradually reopen to tourism, but only to those that can certify they have been infected with the virus and recovered.
Pandemic seems to be leveling off in U.S., but numbers remain troublingly high, experts say
The coronavirus pandemic appears to be leveling off in most of the United States, with new cases, deaths and hospitalizations all down over the past week, but the plateau leaves the country with high and persistent infection numbers and worries of a post-Labor Day surge in some areas.
The number of new cases reported daily peaked above 70,000 in July and has been falling since. The decline now seems to be slowing, with the daily number hovering near 40,000 for more than a week, a review of nationwide data showed Tuesday. That is one sign that the infection may be leveling off.
Although that is good news, the numbers suggest continued high levels of infection and a long road ahead, particularly as cold weather and the flu season approach. Without a vaccine or a major advance in treatment, significant reductions in new cases would probably require voluntary or mandated changes in behavior that experts say are unlikely six months into the public health crisis.