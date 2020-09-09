The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

As President Trump pushes for a coronavirus vaccine before the November election, one major vaccine trial has been halted after a participant developed symptoms of a “potentially unexplained illness.” AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford paused human trials after a British man fell ill to evaluate whether his condition could be related to the vaccine. Trump said on Friday that he believes a vaccine will be available by October, but for that to happen the Food and Drug Administration would have to use emergency powers to clear the vaccine before it could be formally approved, which has been a fraught topic among experts and policymakers.