But state leaders are now warning that the event’s impact could actually be a mass coronavirus outbreak. Although Grove’s permit allowed 1,000 people and required social distancing, the California Highway Patrol said three times as many showed up; videos showed virtually no social distancing or masks in the crowd.

“It does not help to have thousands and thousands of people not practicing physical distancing or social distancing not wearing masks,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Tuesday of the service, adding that “literally someone can lose their lives” as a result.

Grove has come under added fire because she was supposed to be quarantining after coming into close contact with state Sen. Brian Jones (R), who tested positive on Aug. 26 for covid-19. Instead, she took the stage on Sunday and spoke at length to the crowd — while failing to wear a mask.

Grove’s office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment early on Wednesday morning. She likewise didn’t return a message from the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

State health officials are urging anyone who attended the prayer event to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms — but the group that organized it has already moved on to stage similarly mask-free events further up the West Coast.

Sean Feucht, a musician and recent Congressional candidate with ties to a controversial California megachurch, has organized a number of “Let Us Worship” events meant to criticize pandemic measures restricting indoor church services.

On Monday, city officials in Seattle shut down a park where he’d planned his next gathering, citing fears that large crowds in the park could impact public health. But Feucht still staged a concert in the street for hundreds — most of whom were mask-free, the Seattle Times reported.

“Fox & Friends,” the Fox News morning show, then invited Feucht on the show to blast city officials.

“It was obviously a targeting and a discrimination toward believers,” Feucht said of the city’s decision to close the park.

In Sacramento, city health officials said they would have done the same at Sunday’s event had they been alerted to the size of the crowd. Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County’s health director, said that the event violated county and state pandemic guidelines. Public health experts noted to the Los Angeles Times that although the gathering was outdoors, the singing and shouting by many in the crowd raised the risk of coronavirus transmission.

When Grove applied for permits, the Republican senator promised that organizers would “make announcements and have people designated to assist in making sure people are” social distancing, according to documents the Times reviewed.

That didn’t happen, Beilenson said.