Croatia’s reputation as a travel destination is built around its Adriatic coastlines and rich history. But there is a subset of travelers attracted to the country for a new reason: the relative ease with which binational couples, divided by pandemic travel bans, can reunite there.

As of early June, the country of 4.2 million people is open to nearly all foreign nationals, if they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus within 48 hours.

After “six months of nightmares trying to meet each other,” Israeli Dana Zigdon, 34, was able to reconnect with her Portuguese fiance in Croatia.