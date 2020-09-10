For binational couples divided by the coronavirus, Croatia offers a rare rendezvous
Croatia’s reputation as a travel destination is built around its Adriatic coastlines and rich history. But there is a subset of travelers attracted to the country for a new reason: the relative ease with which binational couples, divided by pandemic travel bans, can reunite there.
As of early June, the country of 4.2 million people is open to nearly all foreign nationals, if they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus within 48 hours.
After “six months of nightmares trying to meet each other,” Israeli Dana Zigdon, 34, was able to reconnect with her Portuguese fiance in Croatia.
“You ask all of the ambassadors to help you, and everyone says, ‘no,’ ” she said, speaking by phone earlier in September from a bar in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital. “It feels like over here that there’s no virus.”
Hot new job title in a pandemic: ‘Head of remote work’
On any given day, Darren Murph can wear many hats at work.
He might play relocation expert, helping co-workers leaving a big city like San Francisco think through which cheaper locales have good access to broadband. He can be an executive coach, assisting senior leaders in structuring new projects in remote-friendly ways. He may serve as tech adviser (evaluating new messaging tools like Yac or Loom), communications pro (distilling work-from-home policies into remote work handbooks) or event planner (scoping out virtual team-building activities such as a group online cooking site).
Murph’s job title — “head of remote” at the open-source software firm GitLab, which has been all-remote since 2011 — is not a common one. But the 36-year-old former tech editor and communications adviser believes it will soon become much more so.
Why the AstraZeneca trial for a coronavaccine was put on hold
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Tuesday suspended a late-stage trial of the experimental vaccine being developed with the University of Oxford against the novel coronavirus.
The multinational company headquartered in Cambridge, England, paused global trials of its coronavirus vaccine after a participant in its late-stage British trial developed an unexplained illness that may or may not be related to the vaccination they received.
The company described the temporary hold as a “routine action” to allow an independent committee to investigate. Outside experts said the hold shows the systems designed to ensure the safety of participants are working.