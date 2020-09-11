Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Analysis: Is the 9/11 era over?
It’s been almost two decades since the events of 9/11, yet we still live in their shadow. That era-defining terrorist assault on the United States prefigured a new age of military interventions abroad and surveillance powers and security protocols at home. The advent of the “war on terror” saw U.S. forces deployed across a wide arc of the planet, from West Africa to the Middle East, in an avowed worldwide campaign against Islamist militancy.
Nineteen years later, the scourge of extremism has hardly abated, and American troops and treasure are still being drained into overseas quagmires. Countless civilians have seen their lives, homes and societies upended in a cascading series of political disasters, from the U.S. invasion of Iraq to the upheavals of the Arab Spring to unresolved, entrenched conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan.
But in many ways, 9/11 — and the epochal conflagration that followed — feels distant.
NFL’s uncertain season gets underway with Chiefs knocking off Texans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL launched its season here Thursday night at the intersection of an ongoing global pandemic and the nation’s social justice reckoning. The country’s most popular and prosperous sports league trudged onward as the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed some fans and began the defense of their Super Bowl title secured last season behind star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The season-opening game between the Chiefs and Houston Texans kicked off with the Arrowhead Stadium stands partially filled and strict protocols in effect for the novel coronavirus. The Chiefs, one of a handful of NFL teams permitting fans in attendance at the outset of the season, were operating with the stadium at 22 percent capacity and had an announced crowd of 15,895.
Democrats block slimmed-down GOP coronavirus relief bill as hopes fade for any more congressional support
Democrats blocked a pared-down GOP coronavirus relief bill in a bitterly disputed Senate vote Thursday, leaving the two parties without a clear path forward to approve new economic stimulus before the November elections.
The vote was 52-47, far short of the 60 votes that would have been needed for the measure to advance. Democrats were united in opposing the legislation; all Republicans voted in favor except Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
For Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), wrangling a majority of the Senate behind the legislation constituted a measure of success, after months when Senate Republicans have been hopelessly divided. But next steps — if any — toward the kind of bipartisan deal that would be needed to actually pass a bill to provide new assistance were unclear.