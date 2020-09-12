In the Portland metropolitan area, the fast moving Riverside Fire was close to merging with the Beachie Creek Fire, compounding the crisis for the region of more than 2.4 million people. Combined, the blazes have burned through more than 310,000 acres and were zero-percent contained, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Most of Clackmas County, which straddles the area between the two fires, was under a Level 3 evacuation order instructing residents to leave immediately and warning that emergency services may not be available to help if they choose to stay behind. Conditions were so dangerous that some county firefighters were told to temporarily stand down, in what fire officials said was a “tactical pause” allowing them to reposition themselves and reassess the situation.

Oregon officials reported some progress against the fires Friday as the tinderbox conditions began to give way to cooler and more moist weather. “Our firefighting teams tell me they can feel it,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) said at a news conference.

Still, officials were preparing for “a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the number of structures that have been lost,” Andrew Phelps, the OEM director, said Friday.

“We have not seen the likes of this fire in this state integrated with our communities ever before,” Grafe said. He added that some of the larger fires could remain active until late fall, or until heavy rains helped extinguish them.

Authorities have not disclosed an official death toll, but emergency officials reported least six fatalities as of Saturday morning. They included two deaths in the Beachie Creek Fire, which has ripped through more than 186,000 acres in Marion County, as well as two in the Alameda Drive Fire farther south, and one each in the White River and Holiday Farm fires.

Officials said dozens of people remained missing.

In Washington state, nearly 627,000 acres have burned since Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said Friday, creating the state’s “second-worst fire season” ever in less than a week’s time.