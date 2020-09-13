Officials and health experts urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, keep doors and windows closed and use fans and air conditioners to keep air circulating in their homes.
Visibility was a quarter-mile or less in some places according to the Weather Service, making it dangerous to drive and presenting problems for firefighters.
“Our challenges remain reduced visibility, limiting our aerial reconnaissance, and rapidly changing fire conditions,” Clackmas County fire officials said in a statement Saturday.
The wildfires have engulfed more than 1 million acres of land in Oregon and displaced tens of thousands of people in what officials have called an unprecedented disaster. As of Sunday, officials had linked the fires to at least nine deaths in the state and warned that more were likely to follow.
In California, record-shattering wildfires have charred more than 3.2 million acres and have been linked to 22 deaths. In Washington state, blazes have burned more than 665,000 acres of land and clogged the skies with smoke.
Firefighters got some reprieve over the weekend as strong winds died down and cooler, moister weather moved in over some of the region.
The Riverside Fire in Clackmas County near Portland had blackened more than 132,000 acres as of Sunday morning, but officials said its growth had slowed. Evacuation warnings in Oregon City, Sandy and Canby were downgraded from Level 2 to Level 1, meaning the imminent risks were lower but that residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen.