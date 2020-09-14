Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
More than 200 meat plant workers in the U.S. have died of covid-19. Federal regulators just issued two modest fines.
Federal regulators knew about serious safety problems in dozens of the nation’s meat plants that became deadly coronavirus hot spots this spring but took six months to take action, recently citing two plants and finally requiring changes to protect workers.
The financial penalties for a Smithfield Foods plant in South Dakota and a JBS plant in Colorado issued last week total about $29,000 — an amount critics said was so small that it would fail to serve as an incentive for the nation’s meatpackers to take social distancing and other measures to protect their employees.
Meat plant workers, union leaders and worker safety groups are also outraged that the two plants, with some of the most severe outbreaks in the nation, were only cited for a total of three safety violations and that hundreds of other meat plants have faced no fines. The companies criticized federal regulators for taking so long to give them guidance on how to keep workers safe.
Unable to return to pre-pandemic normal, immunocompromised students find one another online
Restrictions began to relax. Restaurants reopened their doors. And, slowly, people crept out from their homes in the middle of a pandemic.
But Madisyn Hess, 21, a senior at Christopher Newport University, still hasn’t seen many of her friends in person since March. Hess, from McGaheysville, Va., is paralyzed from the waist down. Her lungs are damaged.
“My diaphragm is partially paralyzed, so respiratory illnesses are very dangerous for me,” said Hess, who is studying psychology. “Flu season, pneumonia season, I’m already at high risk.”
Hess’s school in Newport News, Va., like hundreds throughout the country, reopened in August for a mix of in-person and online classes. Many of the students who have returned are eager to restart their social lives. At CNU, officials reported six active cases, all students, on Friday.
“I’ve been invited to a few parties, which, obviously, I declined,” said Hess, who lives in an off-campus apartment with her boyfriend. She can’t risk contracting the novel coronavirus. “It’s just not in the cards for me this year.”
Trump holds indoor campaign rally over objections of Nevada officials
Trump’s speech Sunday night in Henderson, Nev., will mark his first indoor campaign rally since June 20, when he addressed a smaller-than-expected crowd of supporters in Tulsa — even as local officials were warning about the risks of the novel coronavirus in Oklahoma.
The Trump campaign contended with weeks of fallout after the Tulsa rally, where many attendees did not wear masks. Several Trump staff members, including two Secret Service employees, tested positive before and after the event; dozens of Secret Service agents on the trip were ordered to self-quarantine at home; and coronavirus cases in Tulsa climbed in the days after the rally, although local health officials said it was not clear whether the gathering contributed to the problem.
Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh on Sunday defended the campaign’s decision not to enforce social distancing or the use of face masks at the Nevada event.
“If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States,” Murtaugh said in a statement.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 190,000 people in the United States since February, and public health experts cite the use of face coverings as one of the most effective ways of slowing the virus’s spread.
According to a Trump campaign official, attendees at Sunday night’s rally will receive a temperature check before entering the venue and will have access to “plenty” of hand sanitizer. Attendees will also be given face masks and will be encouraged to wear them, said the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the campaign’s plans.
According to CNN, the city of Henderson has warned Xtreme Manufacturing, the site of Sunday’s rally, that the planned event is in violation of state regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people.
“The City of Henderson has issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the event organizer that the event as planned would be in direct violation of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives,” Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in a statement to CNN.
She added that the city has not received notification from state officials that the event has been approved and that Xtreme Manufacturing risks a fine of “up to $500 per violation,” as well as the suspension or revocation of its business license.