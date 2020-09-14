A red-flag warning — which signals critical fire weather conditions with strong winds and low relative humidity — remained in effect for parts of Oregon as well as Northern California.

AD

AD

Those conditions “will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires,” according to the National Weather Service.

In California, where fire crews are battling 29 major wildfires and calls to evacuate continued to spring up on Monday, fire officials say 22 people have been killed. A Northern California sheriff said Sunday that two more had died, bringing the state’s death toll from the fires to 24, according to the Associated Press. Since the middle of last month, more than 3.3 million acres have burned in California and 4,000 structures have been ravaged. State fire officials warned that Monday could bring increased fire risk. One death has also been reported in the state of Washington.

The air quality continues to pose a risk across the West, and in the Pacific Northwest, it’s among the worst in the world. Portland and Seattle claimed the top spots for worst air quality and pollution among major cities around the globe. In Multnomah County in Oregon, officials tweeted a dire warning: “NO ONE should be outside.”

Conditions in Portland and Salem in Oregon were listed as “hazardous," according to data from state environmental officials; in Seattle, Wash., the air quality index topped 200, which is considered “very unhealthy,”; and conditions in Sacramento were listed as "unhealthy.”

AD

AD

Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum said during a Sunday news conference on California’s North Complex Fire that it was “exceptionally difficult” to say when air quality in the region will improve. “Unfortunately, it’s going to take a substantially strong weather system to come through the region to try to move all the smoke,” Borsum said. “At this point in time, in the next 15 days, there is not a weather system of subsequent strength to cause this air to be moved out of the region. Unfortunately, we’re probably looking through the month of September of maintaining close to this air quality.”

President Trump, who tweeted for the first time about the fires in the West on Friday, is scheduled to make a brief stop in California on Monday.

He is set to visit McClellan Park near Sacramento and will be briefed by local and federal officials as he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden deliver competing remarks to address the fires.

Biden will speak on the link between the fires and “extreme weather events” and the climate crisis, his campaign said. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, is set to travel to her home state to meet with emergency personnel.