Sam Aguiar, the attorney, said the details of the settlement will be unveiled this afternoon at a news conference. The settlement follows weeks of private talks between the two parties and will include a cash payout and sweeping police reforms, he said.
“This is probably the largest settlement for police misconduct in the history of Louisville and includes substantial police reform, as well," Aguiar said in an interview.
Aguiar declined additional comment, but said another attorney for the Taylor family, Benjamin Crump, is also expected to attend today’s news briefing.
A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher (D) declined to comment, except to say the city was trying to organize an unspecified news conference later today.
The settlement will not impact the ongoing investigation by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) into whether the officers who raided Taylor’s apartment should face criminal charges stemming from her death. The U.S. Justice Department is also investigating the case.
Taylor was killed March 13, when plainclothes police officers carried out a “no-knock” search warrant at her home as part of a drug investigation shortly after midnight, wresting Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, 27, from bed, according to the Taylor family’s lawsuit.
Walker fired a shot with a gun he legally owned and later said he thought the officers were intruders. The officers shot back, and Taylor was struck five times.
The officers said they identified themselves before forcing in the door to Taylor’s apartment with a battering ram, but Taylor’s family disputes that claim in a lawsuit. Police did not find drugs at the home.
Although Walker was initially charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, the charges were dropped. Louisville has since banned the use of no-knock warrants.