Sam Aguiar, the attorney, said the details of the settlement will be announced Tuesday afternoon at a news conference. The settlement follows weeks of private talks between the two parties and will include a cash payout and broad police reforms, he said.

“This is probably the largest settlement for police misconduct in the history of Louisville and includes substantial police reform, as well,” Aguiar said in an interview.

AD

Aguiar declined to comment on additional details of the settlement. He said Benjamin Crump — a prominent civil rights lawyer who represents several families of people killed during police encounters, including Taylor and George Floyd — is also expected to attend the news briefing.

A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher (D) declined to say whether the city had entered into an agreement. She said the city is trying to organize a news conference later today, but did not specify what news would be addressed.

AD

The settlement will not affect the ongoing investigation by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) of whether the officers who raided Taylor’s apartment should face criminal charges stemming from her death. The Justice Department is also investigating the case.

Taylor was killed March 13, when plainclothes police officers carried out a “no-knock” search warrant at her home shortly after midnight as part of a drug investigation. Taylor was asleep at the time, according to a family lawsuit.

AD

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, 27, who was also at the apartment, fired a shot with a gun he legally owned and later said he thought the officers were intruders. The officers shot back, and Taylor was struck five times.

The officers said they identified themselves before forcing in the door to Taylor’s apartment with a battering ram, but Taylor’s family disputes that claim in the lawsuit. Police did not find drugs at the home.