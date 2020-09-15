Please Note

A federal judge — and Trump appointee — struck a blow to Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor on Monday, ruling that shutdown orders intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus were unconstitutional. The decision raises the specter of conservative judges overturning measures implemented around the country meant to hamper the spread of the virus. President Trump celebrated the decision on Monday night, expressing hope that judges in Michigan and North Carolina would soon follow suit.

Here are some significant developments:
  • At least 191,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States. More than 6,522,000 cases have been detected since February.
  • Michael Caputo, a top official overseeing the White House’s coronavirus response, accused government scientists of “sedition” in a Facebook Live chat.
  • Americans could start receiving a covid-19 vaccine as early as this year if regulators approve Pfizer’s experimental vaccine, CEO Albert Bourla told CBS News.
  • States that have reopened bars saw their rate of coronavirus cases double within three weeks on average, a Washington Post analysis found.
  • Twelve children who became infected with the coronavirus at day care facilities in Utah passed it on to others despite having mild or no symptoms, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
September 15, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT

Which NFL stadiums will allow fans in Week 2?

Apart from a requirement that spectators wear masks at games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the NFL this season is leaving the question of fan attendance up to its teams, who in turn must coordinate with local officials. Most teams will open the season without fans present, though a few will open their stadiums to a limited number of spectators.

Here’s a rundown of where things stand for each NFL team.

By Matt Bonesteel
September 15, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT

U-Md. begins in-person classes as virus caseload rises among university students

The coronavirus caseload at two of the Washington region’s largest universities has jumped in recent days, while a small number of students at Maryland’s flagship university returned to the classroom Monday.

Georgetown University reported about a dozen cases last week, according to the school’s virus dashboard. Just outside Washington, at the University of Maryland in College Park, officials were forging ahead with some in-person instruction — one of the few universities in the region to offer teaching on campus.

In another sign of a slow return to normalcy, the Smithsonian Institution announced Monday that the American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Renwick Gallery will open Friday amid the gradual reopening of the world’s largest museum complex.

By Lauren Lumpkin
September 15, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT

Medicaid rolls swell amid the pandemic’s historic job losses, straining state budgets

The unlikely portrait of Medicaid in the time of coronavirus looks like Jonathan Chapin, living with his wife and 11-year-old daughter in a gated community in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Chapin had a thriving Reno, Nev., production company, We Ain’t Saints, booking bands, managing weddings, hosting 600-strong karaoke nights at the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino. When the novel coronavirus came, forcing northern Nevada’s entertainment industry to go dark, he said, “everything I knew all disappeared.”

The family’s health insurance gone along with their income, Chapin applied online for Medicaid on April 1, the day after his wife’s job ended and three days before he needed a molar pulled. By the time his mouth was throbbing, Chapin and his family had become early additions to Nevada’s Medicaid rolls — rolls swollen now to record levels while pandemic-inflicted fiscal wounds have damaged the state’s ability to afford the safety-net health coverage.

By Amy Goldstein
September 15, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT

Trump’s first indoor rally in months staged as a rebuke to coronavirus restrictions

President Trump’s first indoor rally in months was staged as a rebuke to Democrats he accuses of using coronavirus restrictions against him, but the campaign event in Nevada also prompted sharp denunciations from critics on Monday as a symbol of the president’s failure to effectively confront the deadly covid-19 crisis.

The Sunday night gathering came as the pandemic has caused at least 190,000 deaths in the United States, with the number expected to pass 200,000 sometime before Trump holds his next official campaign events on Friday. The Nov. 3 election had already become a referendum on the president’s often dismissive approach to the pandemic before revelations last week that he had told Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward he knew the severity of the virus but preferred to play it down in public.

“We are already making the turn. We’re making that round, beautiful, last turn” to a post-pandemic economic recovery, Trump said during the rally in Henderson, Nev., although the nation has recovered only about half of the jobs lost since spring and 13.6 million workers remain unemployed.

By Anne Gearan and Josh Dawsey