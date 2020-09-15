Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Which NFL stadiums will allow fans in Week 2?
Apart from a requirement that spectators wear masks at games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the NFL this season is leaving the question of fan attendance up to its teams, who in turn must coordinate with local officials. Most teams will open the season without fans present, though a few will open their stadiums to a limited number of spectators.
Here’s a rundown of where things stand for each NFL team.
U-Md. begins in-person classes as virus caseload rises among university students
The coronavirus caseload at two of the Washington region’s largest universities has jumped in recent days, while a small number of students at Maryland’s flagship university returned to the classroom Monday.
Georgetown University reported about a dozen cases last week, according to the school’s virus dashboard. Just outside Washington, at the University of Maryland in College Park, officials were forging ahead with some in-person instruction — one of the few universities in the region to offer teaching on campus.
In another sign of a slow return to normalcy, the Smithsonian Institution announced Monday that the American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Renwick Gallery will open Friday amid the gradual reopening of the world’s largest museum complex.
Medicaid rolls swell amid the pandemic’s historic job losses, straining state budgets
The unlikely portrait of Medicaid in the time of coronavirus looks like Jonathan Chapin, living with his wife and 11-year-old daughter in a gated community in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
Chapin had a thriving Reno, Nev., production company, We Ain’t Saints, booking bands, managing weddings, hosting 600-strong karaoke nights at the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino. When the novel coronavirus came, forcing northern Nevada’s entertainment industry to go dark, he said, “everything I knew all disappeared.”
The family’s health insurance gone along with their income, Chapin applied online for Medicaid on April 1, the day after his wife’s job ended and three days before he needed a molar pulled. By the time his mouth was throbbing, Chapin and his family had become early additions to Nevada’s Medicaid rolls — rolls swollen now to record levels while pandemic-inflicted fiscal wounds have damaged the state’s ability to afford the safety-net health coverage.
Trump’s first indoor rally in months staged as a rebuke to coronavirus restrictions
President Trump’s first indoor rally in months was staged as a rebuke to Democrats he accuses of using coronavirus restrictions against him, but the campaign event in Nevada also prompted sharp denunciations from critics on Monday as a symbol of the president’s failure to effectively confront the deadly covid-19 crisis.
The Sunday night gathering came as the pandemic has caused at least 190,000 deaths in the United States, with the number expected to pass 200,000 sometime before Trump holds his next official campaign events on Friday. The Nov. 3 election had already become a referendum on the president’s often dismissive approach to the pandemic before revelations last week that he had told Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward he knew the severity of the virus but preferred to play it down in public.
“We are already making the turn. We’re making that round, beautiful, last turn” to a post-pandemic economic recovery, Trump said during the rally in Henderson, Nev., although the nation has recovered only about half of the jobs lost since spring and 13.6 million workers remain unemployed.