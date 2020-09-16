Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Scientific American backs Biden for its first presidential endorsement in 175 years
The October issue of Scientific American will carry what has never been seen in the magazine’s pages in 175 years: a presidential endorsement.
In an urgent and impassioned editorial first published online Tuesday, the editorial board endorsed former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, calling him the candidate “who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment.”
It was a striking move for the oldest continuously published magazine in the United States and one its editor in chief, Laura Helmuth, said was both carefully considered and entirely necessary. (Helmuth previously worked as The Washington Post’s science editor.)
Maine wedding ‘superspreader’ event is now linked to seven deaths. None of those people attended.
Only about 65 close family and friends were on the guest list for a bride and groom’s rustic wedding celebration in a small Maine town in early August.
But the nuptials began an outbreak now traced to more than 170 reported coronavirus infections and also to the deaths of seven people, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
The cluster of coronavirus infections that originated from the Big Moose Inn outside Millinocket on Aug. 7 continues to grow in Maine, state health officials said, after guests flouted social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Now people who have no association with the party have died, including six residents of the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said in a news briefing on Tuesday.
Trump says he couldn’t have slowed coronavirus, though a number of experts have said he could
President Trump said at a Tuesday night town hall hosted by ABC News that he could not have done more to slow the coronavirus — a claim that has been rebutted by a number of epidemiologists and even privately among some in his own administration, with almost 200,000 deaths in the United States.
“I don’t think so. I think what I did by closing up the country, I think I saved two, maybe two and a half, maybe more than that lives. I really don’t think so. I think we did a very good job,” Trump said.
The president has been regularly reluctant to accept any blame for the handling of the pandemic — even as voters see it otherwise — and instead argues that his administration has done far more than he has been credited for.
When asked by a voter about why he had not mandated mask-wearing, Trump said some people still don’t want to.
“A lot of people got it wrong,” the president said.
One of the president’s chief political concerns, advisers say, is convincing the public that his performance on coronavirus is better than they believed. Key to that goal is hammering home his ban on travel from China and his administration’s work to provide ventilators.
The president’s advisers see coronavirus and his handling of the pandemic as their biggest political concern ahead of the Nov. 3 election, and that challenge grew harder after he told the journalist Bob Woodward that he deliberately played the virus down.