President Trump said at a Tuesday night town hall hosted by ABC News that he could not have done more to slow the coronavirus — a claim that has been rebutted by a number of epidemiologists and even privately among some in his own administration, with almost 200,000 deaths in the United States.

“I don’t think so. I think what I did by closing up the country, I think I saved two, maybe two and a half, maybe more than that lives. I really don’t think so. I think we did a very good job,” Trump said.

The president has been regularly reluctant to accept any blame for the handling of the pandemic — even as voters see it otherwise — and instead argues that his administration has done far more than he has been credited for.

When asked by a voter about why he had not mandated mask-wearing, Trump said some people still don’t want to.

“A lot of people got it wrong,” the president said.

One of the president’s chief political concerns, advisers say, is convincing the public that his performance on coronavirus is better than they believed. Key to that goal is hammering home his ban on travel from China and his administration’s work to provide ventilators.